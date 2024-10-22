HT Auto

Nissan X-Trail Mild Hybrid CVT

4 out of 5
Nissan X-Trail Front Left Side
Nissan X-Trail Front Right Side
Nissan X-Trail Front View
Nissan X-Trail Grille
Nissan X-Trail Headlight
Nissan X-Trail Left Side View
4 out of 5
57.18 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Nissan X-Trail Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Mileage13.7 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all X-Trail specs and features

X-Trail Mild Hybrid CVT Latest Updates

X-Trail is a 7 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of X-Trail Mild Hybrid CVT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 57.18 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: ALiS 12V Mild Hybrid
  • Max Torque: 300 Nm @ 2800 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 litres
  • BootSpace: 585 litres
    • Mileage of Mild Hybrid CVT is 13.7 kmpl.

    Nissan X-Trail Mild Hybrid CVT Price

    Mild Hybrid CVT
    ₹57.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    49,92,000
    RTO
    5,28,200
    Insurance
    1,97,741
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    57,18,441
    EMI@1,22,912/mo
    Nissan X-Trail Mild Hybrid CVT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    ALiS 12V Mild Hybrid
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Driving Range
    754 km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    9.6 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    300 Nm @ 2800 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift
    Mileage (ARAI)
    13.7 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    161 bhp @ 4800 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1498 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.5 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Tyres
    255 / 45 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Independent Multi-link Type With Twin Tube Shock Absorbers
    Front Suspension
    Independent Strut Type With Twin Tube Shock Absorbers
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 45 R20
    Ground Clearance
    205 mm
    Length
    4680 mm
    Wheelbase
    2705 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1676 kg
    Height
    1720 mm
    Width
    1840 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Bootspace
    585 litres
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    40 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Two Zones
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Auto Folding
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    8 inch
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    ADAS
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    10 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
    Nissan X-Trail Mild Hybrid CVT EMI
    EMI1,10,620 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    51,46,596
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    51,46,596
    Interest Amount
    14,90,629
    Payable Amount
    66,37,225

