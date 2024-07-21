Mahindra Thar Roxx raring for debut on August 15. Everything we know & expect
- Mahindra Thar Roxx is going to be the next big launch in the Indian passenger vehicle market, slated to debut on August 15.
Mahindra Thar Roxx is the name of the five-door iteration of the Thar SUV. Mahindra Thar has already earned the respect of automotive enthusiasts for being a true-blue offroader. The five-door variant of the SUV comes adding practicality to the Thar along with more space and comfort. The homegrown automobile giant has unveiled the much-awaited five-door Thar through a teaser video and also revealed the SUV's debut date.
The Mahindra Thar Roxx will make its debut on August 15, just like the current generation three-door Thar, which debuted on the same date four years ago. The latest teaser video gives a proper look at the upcoming Thar Roxx.
Here is everything that we know so far about the Mahindra Thar Roxx.
Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with a design that resembles with the current Thar. However, there are significantly distinctive styling elements. However, despite those elements, the new five-door SUV unmistakably belongs to the Thar family. The subtle updates include new circular headlamps with LED units and integrated LED daytime running lights. Also, it gets chunky front and rear bumpers. The front bumper houses the round-shaped fog lamps. The radiator grille too is completely new, while the alloy wheels adorn a new design. The turn indicator positioning too is different compared to the three-door version of the Thar.
Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to come with an interior that won't be much different from the Thar three-door. Expect it to get a large touchscreen infotainment system and a host of advanced technology-aided features. Besides that, thanks to the enhanced length and longer wheelbase, the Thar Roxx will offer the occupants more space and seating comfort.
The Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to get power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, while there would be a 2.2-litre diesel motor on offer as well. Transmission options for the SUV will include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit as well. The Mahindra Thar Roxx will come equipped with a 4x4 drivetrain, comprising a low-ratio gearbox, mechanical differential locking on the rear axle and brake locking front axle. All these technologies are meant to make the Mahindra Thar Roxx well capable of tackling the rough terrain challenges, for which the Thar SUV has been known. The OEM could also offer a two-wheel drive variant of the upcoming Thar Roxx.