Mahindra Thar Roxx raring for debut on August 15. Everything we know & expect

Mahindra Thar Roxx is the name of the five-door iteration of the Thar SUV. Mahindra Thar has already earned the respect of automotive enthusiasts for being a true-blue offroader. The five-door variant of the SUV comes adding practicality to the Thar along with more space and comfort. The homegrown automobile giant has unveiled the much-awaited five-door Thar through a teaser video and also revealed the SUV's debut date.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will make its debut on August 15, just like the current generation three-door Thar, which debuted on the same date four years ago. The latest teaser video gives a proper look at the upcoming Thar Roxx.

Here is everything that we know so far about the Mahindra Thar Roxx.