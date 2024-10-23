From Fortuner to Scorpio N: Here are top alternatives to 2025 Jeep Meridian

Jeep India has recently updated the Meridian SUV. While the 2025 Jeep Meridian does not get any cosmetic changes, it features several technological enhancements including ADAS level 2 features and an updated interior. Another key upgrade to the Meridian is the addition of a five seater layout in addition to the seven seater option. Interestingly, with these changes, Jeep has also lowered the prices of the Meridian by ₹6 lakh. The 2025 Jeep Meridian starts at ₹24.99 lakh, ex-showroom, and tops out at ₹36.49 lakh. This makes it a strong contender in the D-segment SUV category which features models like the Mahindra Scorpio N at the lower end of the spectrum and Toyota Fortuner on the other end. Here are top alternatives to the 2025 Jeep Meridian.

Available in a five or seven-seat configuration, the 2025 Jeep Meridian gets several tech advancemnets including ADAS level 2 features. It now starts

1 Mahindra Scorpio N Engine 1,997 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Priced from ₹13.85 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹24.54 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra Scorpio-N is another three-row SUV that is capable of off-roading. It is equipped with a 2.0-liter mHawk diesel engine that is available in two distinct tunes with varying power output figures. The mHawk unit in the Z2 model produces 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, but it can reach 172 bhp and 400 Nm in the Z4 and higher variants. The Mahindra Scorpio N also comes in a 4x4 configuration with a 4XPLOR terrain management system. The Global NCAP rated the Mahindra Scorpion-N five stars. It comes with six airbags, ABS, an electronic stability program, and hill hold assist. The cabin features a coffee-black leatherette interior with features such as a 10.24-inch touchscreen display, a sunroof, dual-zone AC, and a 12-speaker audio system from Sony.

2 Toyota Fortuner Engine 2,694 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Priced between ₹33.43 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹51.44 lakh (ex-showroom), the Toyota Fortuner comes with a choice between a petrol or a diesel powertrain. The 2.7-litre petrol engine generates 164 bhp and 245 Nm of torque. With a manual gearbox, the Toyota Fortuner's 2.8-litre diesel engine can produce 201 bhp and 420 Nm of torque. The torque output of the engine rises to 450 Nm when a TC gearbox is installed. The Toyota Fortuner comes with a very capable 4x4 model and three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. The vehicle received a five-star rating from the ASEAN New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) and is equipped with seven airbags, traction control, ABS, and hill descent controls (which are exclusive to the 4x4 model).

3 MG Gloster Engine 1,996 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Priced from ₹38.80 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹43.87 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG Gloster is available in six and seven-seater configuration that is offered with a single engine option with two different tunes. The 2.0-litre diesel engine with the single turbo generates 159 bhp and 373.5 Nm of torque. The twin-turbo unit makes 212 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque and all variants are offered with the sole choice of an eight-speed automatic transmission. The MG Gloster’s interior features a 12.2-inch infotainment display that allows for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV features i-Smart 2.0 technology, which enables smartphone integration. While the MG Gloster has not been rated by an NCAP body as of yet, the SUV comes with six airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold and descent controls. The Gloster further brings ADAS with nine features, such as Lane Change Assist, Blind Spot Detection, and Forward Collision Warning.

4 Skoda Kodiaq Engine 1,984 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Skoda Kodiaq is a seven-seater SUV is priced at ₹46.83 lakh (ex-showroom) for the L&K trim level and is built on the same platform as that of the Volkswagen Tiguan. The Kodiaq is driven by a 2.0-litre TSI four-cylinder petrol engine that is linked to a seven-speed DSG. This unit is able to generate 188 bhp and 320 Nm and the power is delivered to all four wheels. The seven-seater interior is finished in piano black and equips a fully-digital instrument cluster. Alongside a panoramic sunroof, buyers can find 12-way electronically adjustable front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control and a 12-speaker Canton audio system. Additional creature comforts fitted in by Skoda are cruise control, wireless charging, and an automatic tailgate. The Skoda Kodiaq further comes with nine airbags, ABS and ESC, as well as park assist, and the Euro NCAP has awarded the SUV a five-star safety rating.

5 Nissan X-Trail Engine 1,498 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Priced at ₹49.92 lakh, ex-showroom, the Nissan X-Trail in its fourth generation avatar was recently launched in India. The SUV comes as a Completely Built Unit and will be sold in just one variant. The Nissan X-Trail gets powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol unit paired with a 12V mild-hybrid system. The engine is equipped with variable compression and a turbocharger, and is mated to a CVT automatic transmission, delivering 160 bhp of power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The Nissan X-Trail in India gets LED headlamps that have DRLs, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, cruise control, speed limiter, and a 360-degree camera. Furthermore, the SUV will be equipped with an 8-inch infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry, multiple drive modes, wireless charging, and various other features.

