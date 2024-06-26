Expect to see these new cars on Indian roads by the end of 2024

The Indian automotive industry is set to take an exciting turn with new launches as the country heads towards the festive season. The lineup of cars released throughout the first half of the year was brilliant and presented drivers with a multitude of choices, but carmakers are already gearing up to launch the next volley of new releases. The latter half of 2024 is expected to bring everything from facelifts and comebacks to market debuts. Here is our list of five new cars that you can expect to see on Indian roads by the end of this year:

1 New-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View More Details After having rolled out the latest generation of the Swift, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the new Dzire sedan later this year. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be based on the fourth-gen Swift hatchback and is expected to arrive with significant changes to the interior. It is rumoured to feature a 360-degree camera and a single-pane sunroof. Spy shots reveal redesigned head and tail lamps along with a new front grille. The Dzire is expected to receive the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine that is currently in the Swift hatchback.

2 Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Engine 1,198 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Manual View More Details Expected to arrive in the market in the second half of 2024, the Tata Curvv and Curvv EV are the upcoming entries into the mid-size SUV segment. Rivalling the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, and Kia Seltos, the Tata Curvv EV is expected to launch during the festive season, a few months ahead of the petrol and diesel variants. Tata will offer the Curvv with a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that boasts 125 bhp alongside a diesel engine of similar capacity. The Curvv EV will be built on Tata’s Gen 2 acti.ev architecture and is expected to provide a claimed range of around 450-500 km of range.

3 Kia Carnival Engine 2,199 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Manual View More Details Kia is set to globally launch the Carnival MPV facelift later this year. Although the Carnival was discontinued in India last year, the South Korean carmaker is expected to bring it back due to them being spotted testing the MPV on Indian roads. While specifications for the global market may differ from what is offered in India. The 2025 Carnival is being offered with a 3.5-litre V6 GDI engine that generates 287 bhp, however, it is expected that this engine will not make its way to India. Kia is additionally introducing a new hybrid variant of the Carnival in the global market that derives 242 bhp of power from a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine mated to a 54 kWh battery.

4 Mahindra Thar 5 door Engine 1,497 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Mahindra is anticipated to launch the Thar 5 door around August 2024. It is expected to be called the Thar Armada and is slated to be the Indian manufacturer’s next update for the off-roader SUV favourite. By extending the wheelbase, Mahindra will be able to give the Thar a more convenient five-door layout that can potentially increase cargo space. While engine options are expected to carry over from the previous three-door model, spy shots suggest that Mahindra has updated the front and rear end design and has installed a new touchscreen infotainment unit. The manufacturer is further expected to provide options between steel, alloy, and diamond-cut wheels as well as including additional driver aids.

5 Nissan X-Trail Engine 1,995 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Manual View More Details Nissan announced that they will be rolling out the X-Trail SUV into the Indian market sometime in July 2024. This launch comes almost two years after the Japanese carmaker first revealed the model along with the Juke and the Kashqai. Returning to Indian soil after eight years of being discontinued, the X-Trail will be offered both as a five-seater and a seven-seater. The SUV features an ePOWER drive system that integrates a 150 kW front electric motor with a petrol engine. The X-Trail is expected to be released with two engine options: an ePOWER hybrid that delivers 201 bhp of power and an all-wheel-drive variant that generates 211 bhp of power.

