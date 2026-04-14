Next-gen Nissan X-Trail breaks cover with e-POWER hybrid tech

Nissan has revealed the all-new 2027 X-Trail internationally, introducing its e-POWER hybrid technology as part of a broader global strategy. The Nissan X-Trail , known as the ‘Rogue’ in some markets, remains one of the brand’s most important models worldwide.

While this is an early look, the update signals a significant shift in design and powertrain approach for the next-generation X-Trail, which also has relevance for India, where the nameplate has had a notable presence.

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Nissan X-Trail: New hybrid powertrain focus

The headline change is the adoption of Nissan’s e-POWER system. Unlike conventional hybrids, this setup uses a petrol engine only to generate electricity, while the wheels are driven entirely by electric motors. The new X-Trail is confirmed to feature a dual-motor layout, which points to an all-wheel-drive configuration. This setup is expected to deliver smoother acceleration and a more responsive driving feel compared to traditional internal combustion engines. Nissan has already deployed this technology in nearly two million vehicles globally since 2016.

Also Read : The all-new Nissan Juke goes electric, unveiled for European markets

Nissan X-Trail: Fresh design direction

The exterior has been comprehensively reworked. At the front, the X-Trail features a large blacked-out panel integrating the headlamps, along with hexagonal LED daytime running lights and a grille with a matching geometric pattern. The side profile appears upright, with a large glasshouse and a distinctive kink near the rear pillar. At the back, the SUV gets chunky LED taillamps and a more pronounced bumper, giving it a stronger road presence.

The redesigned Nissan X-Trail’s upright stance, large glass area and muscular rear with LED tail-lamps highlight its more rugged, modern SUV styling.

Nissan X-Trail: Global importance

The X-Trail/Rogue line has been a major contributor to Nissan’s global volumes, with nearly 10 million units sold since 2000. A significant portion of these sales comes from North America, where it is positioned in the highly competitive compact SUV segment.

Also Read : Nissan Motor India March 2026 sales jump 98% MoM; Gravite launch drives growth

Nissan X-Trail: India context and what to expect

In India, the current-generation X-Trail returned in limited numbers as a premium import, priced at around ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom). The introduction of e-POWER could make a future version more relevant, especially as hybrid technology gains traction. Although Nissan has not yet confirmed India launch plans, we still expect to see the model in India. Specifications, features and launch timelines are yet to be disclosed. Nissan is expected to share more information closer to the model’s market introduction.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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