HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Nissan Motor India March 2026 Sales Jump 98% Mom; Gravite Launch Drives Growth

Nissan Motor India March 2026 sales jump 98% MoM; Gravite launch drives growth

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 02 Apr 2026, 14:34 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Nissan Motor India reported a strong rebound in domestic sales for March 2026, supported by the launch of its new MPV, the Nissan Gravite.

Nissan Gravite and Magnite
The newly launched Nissan Gravite has played a central role in boosting volumes, while the Magnite continues to be the key product in the brand's portfolio
Nissan Gravite and Magnite
The newly launched Nissan Gravite has played a central role in boosting volumes, while the Magnite continues to be the key product in the brand's portfolio
View Personalised Offers on
Nissan Magnite arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Nissan Motor India reported a sharp increase in domestic sales for March 2026, driven by the launch of its new SUV, the Nissan Gravite. The company sold 10,388 units during the month, including exports of 5,980 units. Domestic wholesales stood at 4,408 units, marking a 98 per cent increase over February 2026. This also represents Nissan’s highest-ever monthly domestic performance on our shores in the last five years.

The growth in sales was supported by the launch and rollout of deliveries for the Gravite MPV. The new model is part of Nissan’s broader product strategy for the region and is among three planned launches under its ongoing brand resurgence plan in India.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.62 - 10.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Nissan Gravite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gravite
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.65 - 9.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Nissan Sunny 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2025
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 8.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Leaf (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Leaf
₹ 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Qashqai (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Qashqai
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Terrano (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Terrano
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

The Nissan Magnite continues to contribute to overall volumes, maintaining its position as a key product in the brand’s portfolio.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki records 16.72 pc growth to 2.25 lakh unit sales in March 2026

Commenting on the performance, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, said March marked a significant month for the company, with domestic sales reflecting improved customer traction. He added that the response to the Gravite and the continued demand for the Magnite are expected to support future performance.

Nissan’s latest monthly performance highlights a recovery in domestic volumes that is supported by the introduction of new models aimed at strengthening its presence in the Indian passenger vehicle market.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 02 Apr 2026, 14:34 pm IST
TAGS: auto sales car sales nissan gravite magnite

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.