Nissan Motor India March 2026 sales jump 98% MoM; Gravite launch drives growth
- Nissan Motor India reported a strong rebound in domestic sales for March 2026, supported by the launch of its new MPV, the Nissan Gravite.
Nissan Motor India reported a sharp increase in domestic sales for March 2026, driven by the launch of its new SUV, the Nissan Gravite. The company sold 10,388 units during the month, including exports of 5,980 units. Domestic wholesales stood at 4,408 units, marking a 98 per cent increase over February 2026. This also represents Nissan’s highest-ever monthly domestic performance on our shores in the last five years.
The growth in sales was supported by the launch and rollout of deliveries for the Gravite MPV. The new model is part of Nissan’s broader product strategy for the region and is among three planned launches under its ongoing brand resurgence plan in India.
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The Nissan Magnite continues to contribute to overall volumes, maintaining its position as a key product in the brand’s portfolio.
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Commenting on the performance, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, said March marked a significant month for the company, with domestic sales reflecting improved customer traction. He added that the response to the Gravite and the continued demand for the Magnite are expected to support future performance.
Nissan’s latest monthly performance highlights a recovery in domestic volumes that is supported by the introduction of new models aimed at strengthening its presence in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
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