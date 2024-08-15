Nissan X-Trail on road price in Faridabad starts from Rs. 57.09 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Nissan X-Trail dealers and showrooms in Faridabad for best offers.
Nissan X-Trail on road price breakup in Faridabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Nissan X-Trail is mainly compared to Mercedes-Benz GLA which starts at Rs. 50.5 Lakhs in Faridabad, MG Gloster which starts at Rs. 38.8 Lakhs in Faridabad and Skoda Kodiaq 2025 starting at Rs. 45 Lakhs in Faridabad.
Variants On-Road Price Nissan X-Trail Mild Hybrid CVT ₹ 57.09 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
