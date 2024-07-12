Can Nissan X-Trail fill the void left in large SUV space by Ford Endeavour?

Japanese auto giant plans to revive itself in India with the introduction of the X-Trail SUV soon as the first among other models to hit the markets. The carmaker, which currently offers the Magnite SUV, had revealed its plans to expand the portfolio with showcasing of three models two years ago. All three were SUVs with the X-Trail being the largest among them. The launch of the new X-Trail will mark the return of the SUV to India after Nissan pulled it out eight years ago. With the X-Trail, Nissan aims to target the large SUV segment which is currently led by the Toyota Fortuner.

The Fortuner's dominance in the large SUV segment was ensured by the exit of Ford Motors from India four years ago. Ford's Endeavour was the biggest challenger to Fortuner until it ran out of production and left a void in the segment. The X-Trail's return to India could fill the gap with what the Nissan's SUV promises to offer. The carmaker has teased the upcoming X-Trail ahead of its official unveiling later this month, revealing certain details about it.

Nissan X-Trail: How it 'measures' up to Endeavour, Fortuner

In terms of size, the Nissan X-Trail SUV will measure slightly smaller than the Endeavour and the Fortuner. While the official specifications are not out yet, the new X-Trail offered in global markets stands around 4.7 metres in length and 1.7 metres in height. However, the X-Trail will be wider than both the SUVs with 2,065 mm on offer. The wheelbase of the SUV at just over 2,700 mm will be shorter than both the SUVs but the ground clearance could be at par at more than 200 mm.

Nissan could use its 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine to power the new X-Trail in India. With an output of 201 bhp of power and 305 Nm of peak torque, this engine appears much less powerful than the 2.7-litre petrol engine offered with the Toyota SUV. The X-Trail will be unique in its segment with no diesel engine on offer unlike its rivals or the Endeavour of the past.

Nissan X-Trail: Can features cover up for size and power?

Nissan has already confirmed some of the features the new X-Trail will get upon its launch in India. These include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a feature that was available in Endeavour but still remains absent in Fortuner. MG Gloster is the only other rival to offer this feature. The X-Trail teaser video also confirms the SUV will come with features like a large infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control and push-button start among others. It could be enough to challenge the likes of Fortuner with a long-list of features, but the X-Trail may not match up with the Gloster SUV.

Pricing holds key for X-Trail and Nissan's future

Nissan Motor will be banking on the X-Trail's success for it to begin the process of its revival in India. It has chosen a segment for comeback which is not a volume driver. To offset the likes of Fortuner, the Japanese carmaker needs to get the pricing of the X-Trail right to score a point. When the SUV left India eight years ago, it was priced under ₹25 lakh. Expect the upcoming model, which will be launched via the import-route, at starting price around ₹32 lakh (ex-showroom). This will help Nissan undercut all rivals of X-Trail and even aim at some of the other models like Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson as well.

