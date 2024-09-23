Latest Updates on MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV has made waves in the electric vehicle market with its innovative design and impressive features. As MG Motor's latest offering, this crossover electric vehicle combines the comfort of a sedan with the versatility of an SUV, making it an ideal choice for those looking to transition to electric driving without sacrificing space or luxury. With a striking exterior and a feature-rich interior, the Windsor EV stands out as a compelling choice in the burgeoning EV segment. The Windsor EV boasts a peak power output of 134 bhp and a maximum torque of 200 Nm, ensuring a dynamic driving experience. It is equipped with a 38 kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of approximately 331 km on a single charge. For those who require longer distances, the Windsor EV is also anticipated to sport a larger, 50.6 kWh battery pack in the market, offering up to 460 km of range.

MG Windsor EV Price

The MG Windsor EV comes with a competitive pricing structure, which ranges between ₹13.5 lakh to ₹15.5 lakh. The available variants further add to the appeal of this electric vehicle: Excite – Priced at ₹13,99,800, Exclusive – Priced at ₹14,49,800, Essence – Priced at ₹15,99,800. This pricing strategy provides several options for consumers to choose from, catering to varying preferences and budgets. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom. The Windsor EV is the first offering from the brand to feature the Battery as a Service program, and with it, the car is available at ₹9.99 lakh + ₹3.5 per km for the battery rental. This drops the cost of acquisition on the EV and makes it a more accessible option in the electric vehicle market.

MG Windsor EV Launch Date

The MG Windsor EV was launched in India on September 11, 2024, as the third EV from JSW MG Motor India. This is the brand's first offering to feature the new Battery as a Service (BaaS) program, where customers pay an additional ₹3.5 per km for the battery rental, promising a lower acquisition cost on the EV.

MG Windsor EV Variants

The MG Windsor EV is available in three distinct variants, each designed to cater to different customer needs:- Excite: The base model offers a well-rounded experience with a comprehensive set of features, making it attractive for first-time EV buyers.- Exclusive: This mid-range variant adds more technology and luxury features, appealing to those looking for a more premium experience.- Essence: The top-end variant comes fully loaded with advanced features, including enhanced safety measures and superior interior comfort.

MG Windsor EV Design and Exterior

The exterior design of the MG Windsor EV is a testament to modern automotive aesthetics. This crossover utility vehicle features sleek lines, a bold stance, and aerodynamic elements that enhance its performance and efficiency. The front of the vehicle displays a contemporary look with a closed grille adorned with a chrome treatment, flanked by striking LED headlamps and daytime running lights. The flush-type door handles not only add to the vehicle's luxurious look but also improve its aerodynamic profile. Measuring 4,295 mm in length and featuring an impressive wheelbase of 2,700 mm, the MG Windsor EV offers a spacious cabin while remaining compact enough for urban driving. The 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels further accentuate its sporty demeanour.

MG Windsor EV Interior and Features

Step inside the MG Windsor EV, and you'll be greeted by a cabin that prioritises comfort and sophistication. The vehicle features airline-type rear seats that can recline up to 135 degrees, creating an experience reminiscent of first-class airline comfort. Passengers can enjoy a spacious interior adorned with high-quality materials and advanced technology. The cabin is centred around a massive 15.6-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system offering smooth connectivity with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additional features include an 8.8-inch driver display, a 360-degree surround-view camera, and a state-of-the-art sound system with nine speakers, all designed to elevate the driving experience. With a substantial boot capacity of 600 litres, the Windsor EV ensures ample storage, catering to the needs of families and active individuals alike.

MG Windsor EV Battery and Range

In terms of fuel efficiency, the MG Windsor EV delivers both manufacturer-stated and real-world performance figures that are notably competitive. The standard model equipped with the 38 kWh battery pack offers an estimated range of around 331 km on a full charge. For those considering the higher capacity 50.6 kWh battery, anticipated real-world driving ranges could reach up to 460 km on a single charge, enhancing its functionality, especially for users who regularly embark on longer trips. The charging capabilities of the Windsor EV are equally impressive. Utilising a 3.3 kW charger, the vehicle can be fully recharged in approximately 15 hours, while a 7.4 kW charger can halve that time. Fast charging is also supported, allowing the battery to charge from 0 per cent to 80 per cent in under one hour, thus ensuring minimal downtime.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount in any modern vehicle, and the MG Windsor EV does not disappoint. It is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including a Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite. Other notable safety components encompass a 360-degree surround view camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), among others. Furthermore, the Windsor EV comes with six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rain-sensing wipers, ensuring a high level of protection for all occupants. This commitment to safety not only aligns with consumer expectations but also supports MG Motor's vision of providing a secure driving experience in an era of rapid technological advancement.