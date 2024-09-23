Windsor EVPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesRangeAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
MG Windsor EV Front Left Side
View all Images

MG Windsor EV

Launched in Sept 2024

4.1
29 Reviews
₹14 - 16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Windsor EV Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 160.75 kmph

Windsor EV: 157.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 401.17 km

Windsor EV: 331.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.95 hrs

Windsor EV: 6.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 39.48 kwh

Windsor EV: 38.0 kwh

MG Windsor EV Latest Update

Latest News:

MG Windsor EV surpasses 20,000 sales mark in six months: Here's what makes it famous
MG Windsor EV becomes fastest EV to sell 20,000 units in 6 months

Latest Updates on MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV Variants
MG Windsor EV price starts at ₹ 14 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 16 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
3 Variants Available
Windsor EV Excite₹14 Lakhs*
38 kWh
331 km
Parking Sensors: Rear
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Windsor EV Exclusive₹15 Lakhs*
38 kWh
331 km
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Wireless Charger
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Parking Sensors: Rear
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Windsor EV Essence₹16 Lakhs*
38 kWh
331 km
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electro-Transparent Panoramic Sunroof
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

MG Windsor EV Expert Review

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
3.5 out of 5
3.5
Performance
4.5
Safety
3
Design
4.5
Feature
5
Comfort

Pros

Plush & spacious cabinPacked with featuresMassive cargo areaDecent drive range

Cons

Uninspiring looksBattery-subscription model may be confusing

MG Windsor EV or electric vehicle comes into the Indian market with the claim of being a stepping stone into the world of battery-powered mobility that addresses the basic concerns of potential buyers without forcing them to make compromises. So while the Comet EV from the same family lacks space or any sort of road presence and the ZS EV has been out of budget for many, here is JSW MG Motor India's third attempt at cracking the Indian electric car code. Does it work?

The Windsor EV is essentially the Wuling Cloud EV that is available in several markets like China and those in South-East Asia. In India, it is the third EV from MG and the first after its partnership with the JSW Group. It is a car that is also looking at swimming upstream against a wave of SUVs while offering an entirely new purchase program. The stakes are high, risks higher still. Can it then be a trendsetter or will it be confined to the sidelines of a fringe segment ?

MG Windsor EV Images

20 images
MG Windsor EV Colours

MG Windsor EV is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Clay beige
Pearl white
Starburst black
Turquoise green

MG Windsor EV Specifications and Features

Max Power134 bhp
Body TypeMUV
Battery Capacity38 kWh
AirbagsYes
Max Torque200 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Max Motor Performance 134 bhp, 200 Nm
Range331 km
Charging Time6 Hours 30 Minutes
Max Speed157 kmph
MG Windsor EV comparison with similar cars

MG Windsor EV
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Punch EV
Tata Curvv EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
Hyundai Creta EV
₹14 Lakhs*
₹12.49 Lakhs*
₹9.99 Lakhs*
₹17.49 Lakhs*
₹16.74 Lakhs*
₹17.99 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.4
29 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
23 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
7 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
10 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.7
1 Reviews
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4 Hours 20 Minutes
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
7 Hours 54 Minutes
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4 Hours 50 Minutes
Range
331 km
Range
489 km
Range
421 Km
Range
502 km
Range
456 km
Range
473 km
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Max Motor Performance
134 bhp, 200 Nm
Max Motor Performance
143 bhp, 215 Nm
Max Motor Performance
121 bhp 190 Nm
Max Motor Performance
165 bhp, 215 Nm
Max Motor Performance
148 bhp, 310 Nm
Max Motor Performance
-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.5 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.6 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.9 seconds
Ground Clearance
186 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Ground Clearance
186 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Length
4295 mm
Length
3994 mm
Length
3857 mm
Length
4310 mm
Length
4200 mm
Length
4340 mm
Height
1677 mm
Height
1616 mm
Height
1633 mm
Height
1637 mm
Height
1634 mm
Height
1655 mm
Width
1850 mm
Width
1811 mm
Width
1742 mm
Width
1810 mm
Width
1821 mm
Width
1790 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Turning Radius
5 metres
Turning Radius
5.35 metres
Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Turning Radius
-
Boot Space
579 litres
Boot Space
350 litres
Boot Space
366 litres
Boot Space
500 litres
Boot Space
378 litres
Boot Space
433 litres
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

MG Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Mg Patparganj
Plot No 24, Patparganj Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 8045248663
Mg Delhi Patparganj
Plot No 24, Patparganj Industrial Area, Near EDM Mall, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 7942531131
Mg Delhi West Shivaji Marg
Plot No 31, Najafgarh Road, Shivaji Marg,Moti Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 8045248663
Mg Lajpat Nagar
A-14, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar- IV, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
+91 - 8045248663
Mg Delhi North Prashant Vihar
A1/1, Outer Ring Rd, Prashant Vihar, Main Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110085
+91 - 7428384888
Mg Delhi South Lajpat Nagar
No A/14, Amar Colony, Main Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar, Lajpat Nagar 4 Opposite Jagdish Store, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
+91 - 7942531098
MG Windsor EV Videos

MG Windsor EV drive review: Crossing into crossover territory
23 Sept 2024
MG Windsor EV review: India’s first electric car with battery on rent

Popular MG Cars

MG Windsor EV EMI

Select Variant:
Excite
134 bhp, 200 Nm | 331 km
₹ 14 Lakhs*
Excite
134 bhp, 200 Nm | 331 km
₹14 Lakhs*
Exclusive
134 bhp, 200 Nm | 331 km
₹15 Lakhs*
Essence
134 bhp, 200 Nm | 331 km
₹16 Lakhs*
EMI ₹23146.07/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
MG Windsor EV User Reviews & Ratings

4.1
29 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
26
5 rating
3
Excellent Charging Range
The EV offers a long-range battery with quick-charging capabilities, perfect for hassle-free driving experiences.By: Deepika Kalra (Feb 20, 2025)
Read Full Review
Comfortable Urban Vehicle
With plush interiors and easy handling, the Windsor EV is perfect for small families looking for eco-friendly solutions.By: Arjun Chauhan (Feb 20, 2025)
Read Full Review
Perfect For Daily Drives
Its compact design and efficient battery make the Windsor EV an ideal companion for daily city driving.By: Anjali Bansal (Feb 20, 2025)
Read Full Review
Feature Packed EV Choice
The Windsor EV comes loaded with technology and safety features, making it a standout option in the EV market.By: Rajat Kumar (Feb 20, 2025)
Read Full Review
Amazing car
I bought the MG Windsor EV, and the moment I first saw the car, I fell in love with it. It looks absolutely amazing and stylish. After purchasing it, I was impressed by its excellent power. The overall performance and pickup is great, and the long battery range capacity is nice. I love the MG Windsor EV!By: RAKESH MEHTA (Jan 11, 2025)
Read Full Review
