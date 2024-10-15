HT Auto

MG Windsor EV Exclusive

MG Windsor EV Front Left Side
1/20
MG Windsor EV Left Side View
2/20
MG Windsor EV Door Handle
3/20
MG Windsor EV Exterior Image
4/20
MG Windsor EV Grille
5/20
MG Windsor EV Headlight
View all Images
6/20
15.28 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
MG Windsor EV Key Specs
Battery Capacity38 kwh
Range331 km
View all Windsor EV specs and features

Windsor EV Exclusive Latest Updates

Windsor EV is a 5 seater MUV which has 3 variants. The price of Windsor EV Exclusive in Delhi is Rs. 15.28 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access,

  • Max Motor Performance: 134 bhp @ 200 Nm
  • Driving Range: 331 km
  • Bootspace: 604 litres
  • Electric Motor: 1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
    • ...Read More

    MG Windsor EV Exclusive Price

    Exclusive
    ₹15.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    38 KWh
    331 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    14,49,800
    RTO
    12,000
    Insurance
    65,692
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    15,27,992
    EMI@32,843/mo
    Close

    MG Windsor EV Exclusive Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Battery Capacity
    38 kWh
    Electric Motor
    1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
    Driving Range
    331 km
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Motor Performance
    134 bhp @ 200 Nm
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 55 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 55 R18
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    604 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Ground Clearance
    186 mm
    Length
    4295 mm
    Wheelbase
    2700 mm
    Height
    1677 mm
    Width
    1850 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Auto Folding
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cornering Headlights
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    15.6 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Interior Colours
    Black and Royal Touch Gold
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
    MG Windsor EV Exclusive EMI
    EMI29,558 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    13,75,192
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    13,75,192
    Interest Amount
    3,98,302
    Payable Amount
    17,73,494

    MG Windsor EV other Variants

    Excite
    ₹14.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    38 KWh
    331 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    13,49,800
    RTO
    12,000
    Insurance
    62,012
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    14,24,312
    EMI@30,614/mo
    Essence
    ₹16.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    38 KWh
    331 Km
    View breakup

