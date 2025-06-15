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MG Windsor EV Mileage

₹14 - 18.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Updates on MG Windsor EV Mileage

MG Windsor EV Battery Range

The MG Windsor EV can be had with two battery pack options: 38 kWh and 52.9 kWh. The smaller battery pack option is available with the standard Windsor EV lineup and enables a single-charge range of up to 331 km. The 52.9 kWh battery is available with the Windsor Pro variants, allowing for 449 km per charge. Real-world driving range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Daily users will appreciate the standard Windsor EV for its efficiency and practicality. For those seeking enhanced features and extended range, the Windsor Pro variant with the 52.9 kWh battery is ideal.

MG Windsor EV Battery Range

The variant with a battery capacity of 52.9 kWh offers a range of 449 km. The variant with a battery capacity of 38 kWh offers a range of 331 km.
Battery CapacityRange
52.9 kWh449 km
38 kWh331 km

MG Windsor EV Variants Wise Mileage

MG Windsor EV price starts at ₹ 14 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 18.39 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG Windsor EV comes in 6 variants. MG Windsor EV's top variant is Essence Pro.
6 Variants Available
Windsor EV Excite
331 km Range (Company Claimed)
38 kWh
₹14 Lakhs*
Windsor EV Exclusive
331 km Range (Company Claimed)
38 kWh
₹15.15 Lakhs*
Windsor EV Essence
331 km Range (Company Claimed)
38 kWh
₹16.3 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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MG Windsor EV Alternatives

Kia Carens Clavis EV

Kia Carens Clavis EV

17.99 - 24.99 Lakhs
+1
Range: 404-490 km
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Mahindra XUV 400 EV

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs
Range: 375-456 km
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UPCOMING
Hyundai Inster

Hyundai Inster

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VinFast VF6

VinFast VF6

16.49 - 18.29 Lakhs
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Range: 468 km
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Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

12.49 - 17.49 Lakhs
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Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
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Range: 351 km
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MG Windsor EV Visual Comparison

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MG Windsor EV User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Perfect local usage everyday vehicle
The mileage is excellent, and the overall quality is impressive. While the design might be polarizing, the width, legroom, and comfort are outstanding. However, additional AC vents would enhance the experience.
By: Sanjay San (Jun 15, 2025)
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