The MG Windsor EV can be had with two battery pack options: 38 kWh and 52.9 kWh. The smaller battery pack option is available with the standard Windsor EV lineup and enables a single-charge range of up to 331 km. The 52.9 kWh battery is available with the Windsor Pro variants, allowing for 449 km per charge. Real-world driving range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
Daily users will appreciate the standard Windsor EV for its efficiency and practicality. For those seeking enhanced features and extended range, the Windsor Pro variant with the 52.9 kWh battery is ideal.
|Battery Capacity
|Range
|52.9 kWh
|449 km
|38 kWh
|331 km
Popular MG Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2026
Popular Cars in India 2026
Upcoming Cars in India 2026