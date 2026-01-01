The Windsor EV Exclusive Pro, featuring a 52.9 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 449 km, is priced at ₹18.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Windsor EV Exclusive Pro delivers a claimed single-charge range of 449 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Windsor EV Exclusive Pro is available in 4 colour options: Clay Beige, Pearl White, Starburst Black, Turquoise Green.
The Windsor EV Exclusive Pro is powered by a 52.9 kWh battery pack that allows for 449 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 9 Hours 30 Minutes( 7.4 kW AC Charger). The motor delivers 200 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Windsor EV Exclusive Pro include the Kia Carens Clavis EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 24.49 Lakhs and the Mahindra XUV 400 EV priced between ₹15.49 Lakhs - 17.69 Lakhs.
The Windsor EV Exclusive Pro has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, AM/FM Radio, Air Purifier, Heater and Cruise Control.