MG Windsor EV Specifications

MG Windsor EV comes in three electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Windsor EV measures 4,295 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. The ground clearance of Windsor EV is 186 mm. A five-seat model, MG Windsor EV sits in the MUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
MG Windsor EV price starts at ₹ 13.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 15.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG Windsor EV comes in 3 variants. MG Windsor EV's top variant is Essence.
₹13.5 Lakhs*
38 KWh
331 Km
₹14.5 Lakhs*
38 KWh
331 Km
₹15.5 Lakhs*
38 KWh
331 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price