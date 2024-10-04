HT Auto
MG Windsor EV Specifications

MG Windsor EV is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 13,49,800 in India. It is available in 3 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
3.5 out of 5
13.5 - 15.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
MG Windsor EV Specs

MG Windsor EV comes in three electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Windsor EV measures 4,295 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. The ground clearance ...Read More

MG Windsor EV Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Essence
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
38 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
331 km
Transmission
Automatic
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
134 bhp @ 200 Nm
Fuel Type
Electric
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Ground Clearance
186 mm
Length
4295 mm
Wheelbase
2700 mm
Height
1677 mm
Width
1850 mm
Bootspace
579 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electro-Transparent Panoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Speakers
9
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
15.6 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Black and Royal Touch Gold
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)

MG Windsor EV News

MG Windsor EV has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker is also offering the EV with battery rental scheme which brings down its price to just <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
MG Windsor EV garners more than 15,000 bookings on first day
4 Oct 2024
Windsor EV is an attempt to strike a balance between the practicality of a Comet EV and the premium value of the ZS EV.
MG Windsor EV bookings open: How can you book one?
3 Oct 2024
The Windsor EV gets a 38 kWh battery pack that is smaller than what is on the ZS EV but obviously bigger than the one inside Comet EV. The range, therefore, is also between what the other two MG models claim to offer.
MG Windsor EV bookings will start from tomorrow: Things you should know
2 Oct 2024
The Windsor EV gets a 38 kWh battery pack that is smaller than what is on the ZS EV but obviously bigger than the one inside Comet EV. The range, therefore, is also between what the other two MG models claim to offer.
MG Windsor EV starts reaching dealerships, test drive begins today
25 Sept 2024
The Nexon EV from Tata Motors may have an entirely different body type and style from the recently-launched MG Windsor EV. But the near similar pricing of both models make these cars go head-to-head against each other.
How Tata vs MG war is electrifying EV battlefield this festive season. Check out deals on Nexon EV, Windsor EV
25 Sept 2024
MG Windsor EV Variants & Price List

MG Windsor EV price starts at ₹ 13.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 15.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG Windsor EV comes in 3 variants. MG Windsor EV's top variant is Essence.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Excite
13.5 Lakhs*
38 KWh
331 Km
Exclusive
14.5 Lakhs*
38 KWh
331 Km
Essence
15.5 Lakhs*
38 KWh
331 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

