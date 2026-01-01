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MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38.0 kWh

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
18.94 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38.0 kWh

Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38.0 kWh Prices

The Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38.0 kWh, featuring a 38 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 331 km, is priced at ₹18.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38.0 kWh Range

The Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38.0 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 331 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38.0 kWh Colours

The Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38.0 kWh is available in 6 colour options: Pearl White, Starry Black, Turquoise Green, Glaze Red, Celadon Blue, Aurora Silver.

Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38.0 kWh Battery & Range

The Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38.0 kWh is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack that allows for 331 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 200 Nm of torque.

Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38.0 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38.0 kWh include the VinFast VF6 priced between ₹16.49 Lakhs - 18.29 Lakhs and the Kia Syros EV priced between ₹13.5 Lakhs - 20 Lakhs.

Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38.0 kWh Specs & Features

The Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38.0 kWh has Smart Drive Information, Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, Breakdown Assistance Call Button, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Emergency Call Button.

MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38.0 kWh Price

Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38.0 kWh

₹18.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,800
RTO
16,000
Insurance
78,172
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,94,472
EMI@40,720/mo
Add to Compare
Close

MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38.0 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
38 kWh
Driving Range
331 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
200 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
134 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4295 mm
Wheelbase
2700 mm
Height
1677 mm
Width
1850 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
579 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Mobile Application Features

Smart Drive Information
Yes
Breakdown Assistance Call Button
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Home-to-Car Connectivity
Yes
Service Reminder Via App
Yes
Vehicle Tracking Via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Purifier
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Distance to empty; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
9
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric)
Ventilated Seats
Front Row
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Head-rests
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38.0 kWh EMI
EMI36,648 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
17,05,024
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
17,05,024
Interest Amount
4,93,833
Payable Amount
21,98,857

MG Windsor EV other Variants

Windsor EV Excite

₹14.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,69,800
RTO
12,000
Insurance
10,672
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,92,972
EMI@32,090/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Windsor EV Exclusive

₹16.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,800
RTO
16,000
Insurance
71,212
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,87,512
EMI@36,271/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Windsor EV Essence

₹17.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,99,800
RTO
16,000
Insurance
74,892
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,91,192
EMI@38,500/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Windsor EV Exclusive Pro

₹18.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,89,800
RTO
16,000
Insurance
78,205
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,84,505
EMI@40,505/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Windsor EV Essence Pro

₹19.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,99,800
RTO
16,000
Insurance
82,253
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,98,553
EMI@42,957/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

MG Windsor EV Alternatives

VinFast VF6

VinFast VF6

16.49 - 18.29 Lakhs
+1
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Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
+4
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Mahindra XUV 400 EV

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs
Windsor EVvsXUV 400 EV
Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

12.49 - 17.89 Lakhs
+1
Windsor EVvsNexon EV
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

16.19 - 20.21 Lakhs
+5
Windsor EVvse Vitara

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