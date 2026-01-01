The Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38.0 kWh, featuring a 38 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 331 km, is priced at ₹18.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38.0 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 331 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38.0 kWh is available in 6 colour options: Pearl White, Starry Black, Turquoise Green, Glaze Red, Celadon Blue, Aurora Silver.
The Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38.0 kWh is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack that allows for 331 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 200 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38.0 kWh include the VinFast VF6 priced between ₹16.49 Lakhs - 18.29 Lakhs and the Kia Syros EV priced between ₹13.5 Lakhs - 20 Lakhs.
The Windsor EV Indulge Edition 38.0 kWh has Smart Drive Information, Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, Breakdown Assistance Call Button, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Emergency Call Button.