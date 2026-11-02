MG Windsor EV, Majestor prices hiked by up to ₹1 lakh in November 2026
MG Motor India has hiked Windsor EV prices by ₹15,000 and Majestor prices by ₹1 lakh from November 2026. The Windsor Indulge Edition remains unaffected
MG Motor India has revised prices for the Windsor EV and Majestor SUV, with the updated prices taking effect from November 2026. While its best-selling electric vehicle range has received a uniform price hike of ₹15,000, the flagship Majestor has become ₹1 lakh more expensive across all three variants.
The latest revision applies to the standard Windsor EV as well as the larger-battery Windsor Pro. However, the recently introduced Windsor Indulge Edition has been excluded from the price hike. Based on the 38 kWh Essence variant, the limited-edition model features a new exterior colour, an entertainment screen and additional interior enhancements. This marks the second price revision for the Windsor EV in 2026. In July, the electric vehicle received a price increase of up to ₹60,000, depending on the variant.
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MG Windsor EV: New prices
Following the latest revision, the Windsor EV Excite is priced at ₹14.85 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Exclusive and Essence variants cost ₹16.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹17.15 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. All three variants have received a price increase of ₹15,000.
The larger-battery Windsor Pro Exclusive is now priced at ₹18.05 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-spec Windsor Pro Essence costs ₹19.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Both variants have also become more expensive by ₹15,000. The Windsor EV is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack, which offers a claimed range of 332 km. The Windsor Pro, on the other hand, gets a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 449 km. Both versions use a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) that produces 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.
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MG Majestor: New prices
The MG Majestor has received a uniform price increase of ₹1 lakh across its three variants. The Savvy 4X2 six-seater and Savvy 4X2 seven-seater are now priced at ₹43.49 lakh (ex-showroom) each, while the Savvy 4X4 seven-seater costs ₹45.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
This is the second price hike for the Majestor in approximately three months. MG increased the prices of its 4X2 variants by up to ₹1.5 lakh, while the 4X4 version remained unaffected in August 2026. The Majestor is powered by a 2.0L twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 215.5 PS and 478.5 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and is available with rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations. The four-wheel-drive version gets additional off-road hardware and multiple terrain modes, making it better suited for challenging driving conditions.
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