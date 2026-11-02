MG Windsor EV, Majestor prices hiked by up to ₹1 lakh in November 2026

MG Motor India has revised prices for the Windsor EV and Majestor SUV, with the updated prices taking effect from November 2026. While its best-selling electric vehicle range has received a uniform price hike of ₹15,000, the flagship Majestor has become ₹1 lakh more expensive across all three variants.

The latest revision applies to the standard Windsor EV as well as the larger-battery Windsor Pro. However, the recently introduced Windsor Indulge Edition has been excluded from the price hike. Based on the 38 kWh Essence variant, the limited-edition model features a new exterior colour, an entertainment screen and additional interior enhancements. This marks the second price revision for the Windsor EV in 2026. In July, the electric vehicle received a price increase of up to ₹60,000, depending on the variant.

MG Windsor EV: New prices

Following the latest revision, the Windsor EV Excite is priced at ₹14.85 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Exclusive and Essence variants cost ₹16.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹17.15 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. All three variants have received a price increase of ₹15,000.

The larger-battery Windsor Pro Exclusive is now priced at ₹18.05 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-spec Windsor Pro Essence costs ₹19.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Both variants have also become more expensive by ₹15,000. The Windsor EV is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack, which offers a claimed range of 332 km. The Windsor Pro, on the other hand, gets a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 449 km. Both versions use a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) that produces 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

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MG Majestor: New prices

The MG Majestor has received a uniform price increase of ₹1 lakh across its three variants. The Savvy 4X2 six-seater and Savvy 4X2 seven-seater are now priced at ₹43.49 lakh (ex-showroom) each, while the Savvy 4X4 seven-seater costs ₹45.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

This is the second price hike for the Majestor in approximately three months. MG increased the prices of its 4X2 variants by up to ₹1.5 lakh, while the 4X4 version remained unaffected in August 2026. The Majestor is powered by a 2.0L twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 215.5 PS and 478.5 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and is available with rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations. The four-wheel-drive version gets additional off-road hardware and multiple terrain modes, making it better suited for challenging driving conditions.

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