MG Windsor EV and ZS EV get benefits of 2.15 lakh and free DC charging offer

JSW MG Motor India has announced that the Windsor EV and ZS EV get free public charging for one year. The ZS EV also gets benefits of up to ₹2.15 lakh, whereas the Windsor EV gets benefits of up to ₹35,000. It is important to note that these benefits are available only till 20th May.

MG Windsor EV : Powertrain and range options

The Windsor EV comes equipped with an electric motor that produces 100 kW (136 PS) and 200 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between two battery pack options:

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38 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 332 km

52.9 kWh battery pack in the Pro variant with a claimed range of 449 km

This two-battery setup gives customers the flexibility to pick a version that suits their driving needs, whether it is daily urban commuting or frequent highway trips. That said, the larger battery pack is the more sensible choice, as the added range offers greater peace of mind and better flexibility for unplanned long-distance drives.

Ownership and pricing model

MG is offering the Windsor EV with its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership model, which brings the starting price down to ₹9.99 lakh, along with a battery usage charge of ₹3.9 per km. The idea behind this model is to make EV ownership more accessible by lowering the initial purchase cost.

The Windsor EV also comes with several ownership benefits, including:

Lifetime battery warranty for the first owner

3-60 assured buyback plan

These initiatives are designed to ease concerns related to battery life and resale value, which remain key considerations for EV buyers. However, the exact terms and conditions of the lifetime battery warranty are yet to be clearly detailed.

For buyers who prefer the conventional ownership route without the BaaS model, the Windsor EV is priced from ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 38 kWh version, while the larger 52.9 kWh battery pack variant starts at ₹18.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG ZS EV: Price and specs

The prices of the ZS EV start at ₹17.99 lakh and go up to ₹20.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is offered with just one battery pack that has a capacity of 50.3 kWh and a claimed range of 461 km. It can charge from 0 to 80 per cent in 60 minutes.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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