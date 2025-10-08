MG Windsor EV Inspire teased ahead of festive season reveal in limited numbers

JSW MG Motor India recently updated the MG Windsor EV range with the launch of the Pro variants earlier this year. The company has now gone and teased a new limited edition of its best-selling EV ahead of a full reveal expected later this month. The special edition is expected to carry only cosmetic updates rather than a mechanical overhaul and will draw fresh eyes to the Windsor EV as the market steps into the middle of the festive season.

The teaser image released by the company across its social channels shows the Windsor silhouette against the backdrop of an aircraft hangar. While it is largely vague about what’s coming, the image suggests that the special edition will be named the MG Windsor EV Inspire. It will likely be based on the top-spec variant, the Windsor EV Essence Pro, packaging cosmetic enhancements and unique ‘Inspire’ badging on top of the existing equipment list and specifications.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Windsor EV 38 kWh 38 kWh 331 km 331 km ₹ 14 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Carens Clavis EV 51.4 kWh 51.4 kWh 490 km 490 km ₹ 17.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 400 EV 39.4 kWh 39.4 kWh 456 km 456 km ₹ 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Leapmotor C10 69.9 kWh 69.9 kWh 424 km 424 km ₹ 13 - 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Nexon EV 40.5 kWh 40.5 kWh 465 km 465 km ₹ 12.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers VinFast VF6 59.6 kwh 59.6 kwh 468 km 468 km ₹ 16.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Design and exterior updates

The exterior changes are most likely cosmetic with the aim of setting it apart from the standard model. Expected changes include a tweaked front fascia, fresh alloy designs and a reworked rear bumper that may carry a dedicated badge. The fighter-jet imagery and a tagline that evokes a “business class" theme point to possible aviation-inspired elements. The Windsor EV is additionally expected to feature gold accents on grilles, trims and badging, as well as exclusive paint options with dual-tone finishes.

Interior updates and feature additions

Inside, the Windsor EV Inspire is likely to receive new upholstery and contrasting inserts that do justice to the business-class theme. Changes may include revised seat stitching, different seat fabric or patterns, gold inlays for the dashboard and door-trim, and a numbered plaque on the console or passenger-side dash to denote the model’s exclusivity. The Inspire edition is not expected to get additional features beyond what the Pro variant already offers, so connected features, infotainment and driver-assistance systems are expected to be carried over.

Also Read : BYD and MG lead Europe’s hybrid wave, surpassing Renault and Audi

Specifications and mechanicals

The special edition is likely to carry the Windsor EV Essence Pro’s powertrain. This means it will retain the 52.9 kWh prismatic LFP battery paired with an electric motor producing 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. With this, it delivers a manufacturer-claimed range of 449 km on a single charge. The limited edition model will retain the Pro variant’s charging capabilities, with 60 kW DC fast charging and support for V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V functions. Level 2 ADAS features on the Pro trim will be retained as well.

What buyers should note

From what is known so far, this Windsor special edition is a limited-run variant with cosmetic changes rather than mechanical upgrades. If confirmed, the changes will mainly affect the model’s visual identity and will carry a price premium over the regular Pro trim. Interested buyers who are looking for upgrades in range, performance or hardware should not expect improvements with this special edition. However, the target audience lies among buyers seeking a differentiated look or a collector-style variant of the Windsor EV. Exact pricing, production numbers and the full specs should be available at the time of launch.

MG Windsor EV Inspire: Expected features Category Expected Features Exterior Tweaked front fascia, new alloys, reworked rear bumper, dual-tone paint, gold accents, ‘Inspire’ badging Interior New upholstery, revised seat stitching, gold inlays, numbered plaque Powertrain 52.9 kWh LFP battery, 134 bhp, 200 Nm, 449 km range, 60 kW DC fast charging, V2L/V2V support Tech & Features Pro trim infotainment, connected features, Level 2 ADAS Notes Cosmetic upgrades only, limited edition, premium over Pro trim

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: