HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Mg Windsor Ev To Get A New Limited Edition For The Festive Season: What To Expect?

MG Windsor EV Inspire teased ahead of festive season reveal in limited numbers

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 08 Oct 2025, 18:33 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

  • JSW MG Motor India has teased a new special edition model of the Windsor EV, expected to launch this festive season in limited numbers.

MG Windsor EV Inspire
The MG Windsor EV is getting a limited edition model, expected to be based on the Essence Pro trim
MG Windsor EV Inspire
The MG Windsor EV is getting a limited edition model, expected to be based on the Essence Pro trim
View Personalised Offers on
MG Windsor EV arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

JSW MG Motor India recently updated the MG Windsor EV range with the launch of the Pro variants earlier this year. The company has now gone and teased a new limited edition of its best-selling EV ahead of a full reveal expected later this month. The special edition is expected to carry only cosmetic updates rather than a mechanical overhaul and will draw fresh eyes to the Windsor EV as the market steps into the middle of the festive season.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

The teaser image released by the company across its social channels shows the Windsor silhouette against the backdrop of an aircraft hangar. While it is largely vague about what’s coming, the image suggests that the special edition will be named the MG Windsor EV Inspire. It will likely be based on the top-spec variant, the Windsor EV Essence Pro, packaging cosmetic enhancements and unique ‘Inspire’ badging on top of the existing equipment list and specifications.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 14 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Carens Clavis Ev (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens Clavis EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon490 km
₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon39.4 kWh Range Icon456 km
₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Leapmotor C10 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Leapmotor C10
BatteryCapacity Icon69.9 kWh Range Icon424 km
₹ 13 - 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon EV
BatteryCapacity Icon40.5 kWh Range Icon465 km
₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf6 (HT Auto photo)
VinFast VF6
BatteryCapacity Icon59.6 kwh Range Icon468 km
₹ 16.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Design and exterior updates

The exterior changes are most likely cosmetic with the aim of setting it apart from the standard model. Expected changes include a tweaked front fascia, fresh alloy designs and a reworked rear bumper that may carry a dedicated badge. The fighter-jet imagery and a tagline that evokes a “business class" theme point to possible aviation-inspired elements. The Windsor EV is additionally expected to feature gold accents on grilles, trims and badging, as well as exclusive paint options with dual-tone finishes.

Interior updates and feature additions

Inside, the Windsor EV Inspire is likely to receive new upholstery and contrasting inserts that do justice to the business-class theme. Changes may include revised seat stitching, different seat fabric or patterns, gold inlays for the dashboard and door-trim, and a numbered plaque on the console or passenger-side dash to denote the model’s exclusivity. The Inspire edition is not expected to get additional features beyond what the Pro variant already offers, so connected features, infotainment and driver-assistance systems are expected to be carried over.

Also Read : BYD and MG lead Europe’s hybrid wave, surpassing Renault and Audi

Specifications and mechanicals

The special edition is likely to carry the Windsor EV Essence Pro’s powertrain. This means it will retain the 52.9 kWh prismatic LFP battery paired with an electric motor producing 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. With this, it delivers a manufacturer-claimed range of 449 km on a single charge. The limited edition model will retain the Pro variant’s charging capabilities, with 60 kW DC fast charging and support for V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V functions. Level 2 ADAS features on the Pro trim will be retained as well.

What buyers should note

From what is known so far, this Windsor special edition is a limited-run variant with cosmetic changes rather than mechanical upgrades. If confirmed, the changes will mainly affect the model’s visual identity and will carry a price premium over the regular Pro trim. Interested buyers who are looking for upgrades in range, performance or hardware should not expect improvements with this special edition. However, the target audience lies among buyers seeking a differentiated look or a collector-style variant of the Windsor EV. Exact pricing, production numbers and the full specs should be available at the time of launch.

MG Windsor EV Inspire: Expected features

CategoryExpected Features
ExteriorTweaked front fascia, new alloys, reworked rear bumper, dual-tone paint, gold accents, ‘Inspire’ badging
InteriorNew upholstery, revised seat stitching, gold inlays, numbered plaque
Powertrain52.9 kWh LFP battery, 134 bhp, 200 Nm, 449 km range, 60 kW DC fast charging, V2L/V2V support
Tech & FeaturesPro trim infotainment, connected features, Level 2 ADAS
NotesCosmetic upgrades only, limited edition, premium over Pro trim

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 08 Oct 2025, 18:33 pm IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle ev mg windsor ev jsw mg motor india windsor

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.