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Planning to buy the MG Windsor EV? Variant-wise BaaS prices explained

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 05 Jun 2026, 09:54 am
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If you are planning to buy the MG Windsor EV and wondering about the BaaS scheme, here is a quick variant-wise price and BaaS cost explainer for you.

MG Windsor EV
BaaS scheme brings down the upfront price of MG Windsor EV to ₹9.99 lakh, while the buyers pay a separate battery rental fee that ranges between ₹3.90 and ₹4.50 on a per-kilometre basis.
MG Windsor EV
BaaS scheme brings down the upfront price of MG Windsor EV to ₹9.99 lakh, while the buyers pay a separate battery rental fee that ranges between ₹3.90 and ₹4.50 on a per-kilometre basis.
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MG Windsor EV has quickly gained immense popularity in the Indian market within a short span after its launch. The electric crossover utility vehicle (CUV), as MG dubs it, has become one of the bestselling electric cars in India, giving a rapid sales amplification to the carmaker. In fact, the Windsor EV propelled the MG into a leading EV market position in India, doubling the car manufacturer's electric passenger vehicle (e-PV) market share from 16% to roughly 32% within its first year in business. Thanks to the Windsor EV, MG has been able to directly challenge Tata Motors, which currently holds the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, as a formidable force in the segment.

The MG Windsor EV combines the space of an MPV with the high-riding stance of an SUV. The electric car focuses heavily on cabin space, advanced technology, premium features and unique pricing flexibility.

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The MG Windsor EV is available in five trim options: Excite, Exclusive, Essence, Exclusive Pro and Essence Pro. The Pro versions are essentially the extended range variants of the electric car. There is a fleet-specific Commute variant as well, available for commercial buyers.

The MG Windsor EV is available with a BaaS scheme (Battery-as-a-Service), alongside the option to purchase it outright. If you are planning to buy the MG Windsor EV and wondering about the BaaS scheme, here is a quick variant-wise price and BaaS cost explainer for you.

MG Windsor EV: Variant-wise BaaS prices

MG Windsor EV: Variant-wise price & BaaS costs
VariantPrice (ex-showroom)BaaS priceBattery rental (Rs/km)
Excite 14.10 lakh 9.99 lakh 3.90/km
Exclusive 15.53 lakh 11.42 lakh
Essence 16.53 lakh 12.42 lakh
Exclusive Pro 17.38 lakh 12.38 lakh 4.50/km
Essence Pro 18.60 lakh 13.60 lakh

The MG Windsor EV is priced between 14.10 lakh and 18.60 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. However, for the customers who don't want to purchase the EV outright, there is a BaaS scheme, which brings down the upfront price range to 9.99 lakh - 13.60 lakh, while the buyers pay a separate battery rental fee that ranges between 3.90 and 4.50 on a per-kilometre basis.

The standard variants: Excite, Exclusive and Essence are available with a 38 kWh battery pack and promise up to 331 km of maximum range on a single charge. They come with a BaaS rental of 3.90 per kilometre. On the other hand, the Pro variants: Exclusive Pro and Essence Pro are powered by a 52.9 kWh battery pack and promise up to 449 km of maximum range. They come with a BaaS rental of 4.50 per kilometre.

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First Published Date: 05 Jun 2026, 09:54 am IST
TAGS: MG Windsor EV MG Windsor EV

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