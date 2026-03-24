MG Windsor EV sales cross 65,000 units, 70% demand comes from non-metro cities

JSW MG Motor India has revealed that the MG Windsor EV is witnessing a notable shift in buyer demographics, with non-metro cities emerging as a key growth driver. According to the company, nearly 70 per cent of the total Windsor sales have come from non-metro regions, highlighting the growing acceptance of electric vehicles beyond major urban centres.

Sales overview and market trend

The automaker has sold over 65,000 units of the MG Windsor EV so far. While metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai contributed around 30% of total sales, the majority share came from smaller cities and towns.

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This trend suggests that EV adoption is no longer limited to metropolitan areas. Factors such as increasing awareness, improving charging infrastructure, and lower running costs are encouraging buyers in non-metro regions to consider electric mobility.

Powertrain and range options

The Windsor EV is powered by an electric motor producing 100 kW (136 PS) and 200 Nm of torque. It is offered with two battery pack options:

38 kWh battery with a claimed range of 332 km

52.9 kWh battery (Pro variant) with a claimed range of 449 km

This dual-battery approach allows buyers to choose based on their usage requirements, whether for city commutes or longer intercity drives. But we would suggest that you opt for the larger battery pack because it gives you a higher ceiling, in case you have a sudden plan.

Ownership and pricing model

MG offers the Windsor with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, with a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh plus ₹3.9 per km. This structure is intended to reduce upfront costs for buyers.

Additionally, the car comes with:

Lifetime battery warranty for the first owner

3-60 assured buyback plan

These measures are aimed at addressing common concerns around EV ownership, such as battery longevity and resale value. However, the terms and conditions for the warranty are still not clear. Apart from the BaaS model, the prices of the Windsor EV start at ₹14 lakh ex-showroom for the 38 kW battery pack, whereas the 52.9 kW battery pack version starts at ₹17.38 lakh ex-showroom.

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