What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz EQS in Thiruvananthapuram? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 1.69 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz EQS in Thiruvananthapuram? The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram amount to Rs. 8.25 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz EQS in Thiruvananthapuram? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz EQS in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 3.43 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz EQS in Thiruvananthapuram? The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram are Rs. 6.08 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.