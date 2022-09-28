HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsMercedes-BenzAMG EQSOn Road Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS On Road Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Front Left Side
1/12
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Front View
2/12
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Left Side View
3/12
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Rear View
4/12
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Right Side View
5/12
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Headlight
View all Images
6/12
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.67 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Thiruvananthapuram
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

AMG EQS Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS on road price in Thiruvananthapuram starts from Rs. 2.67 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus₹ 2.67 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Variant Wise Price List in Thiruvananthapuram

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

53 4MATIC Plus

₹2.67 Crore*On-Road Price
107.8 Kwh
526 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,45,00,000
RTO
12,75,000
Insurance
9,45,289
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kochi
(Price not available in Thiruvananthapuram)
2,67,20,789
EMI@5,74,334/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Alternatives

BMW i7

BMW i7

2.03 - 2.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
i7 Price in Thiruvananthapuram
Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT

1.72 - 1.95 Cr
Check Latest Offers
e-tron GT Price in Thiruvananthapuram
Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQS

1.62 Cr
Check Latest Offers
EQS Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS News

The Mercedes AMG EQS 53 is an enormously powerful electric car, one that may put the brutish force of conventional AMG models to shame.
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 EV drive review: 2.45 crore can buy you ginormous power
28 Sept 2022
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 promises sheer performance on the move but with the benefit of being absolutely free from emissions.
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 performance EV launched in India. Check specs, price
24 Aug 2022
The AMG EQS 53 is touted as the fastest and most capable EV or electric vehicle from the Mercedes camp.
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 EV launched in India: Key highlights
24 Aug 2022
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 sits at the very top of the company portfolio, both in terms of performance vehicles as well as battery-powered vehicles.
Mercedes AMG EQS all set for India launch: Check range, features, expected price
24 Aug 2022
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition comes only with cosmetic changes.
Auto recap, Feb 6: Volkswagen teases new EV, Shotgun 650 Icon Edition revealed
7 Feb 2025
View all
 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS News

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Videos

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 is the most powerful electric car in India as well as the most expensive one among the luxury brands.
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 EV review: Worth the price tag?
29 Sept 2022
Mercedes Benz launched the AMG EQS 53 EV, its second electric car in India, at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.45 crore.
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 launched in India: First Look
24 Aug 2022
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Top Electric Cars

View allPopular Electric Cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 2.67 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus in Thiruvananthapuram amount to Rs. 12.75 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 5.42 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus in Thiruvananthapuram are Rs. 9.45 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus in Thiruvananthapuram includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 2.45 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 12.75 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 9.45 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 2.67 Crore.

Latest Cars in India 2025

Kia Syros

Kia Syros

9 - 17.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

3.25 - 4.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

17.99 - 23.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW iX1 LWB

BMW iX1 LWB

49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW X3

BMW X3

75.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2025

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

11.13 - 20.51 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 25.89 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2025

Audi RS Q8 2025

Audi RS Q8 2025

2.2 - 2.3 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
MG Majestor

MG Majestor

40 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details