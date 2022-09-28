Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS On Road Price in Panchkula

2.45 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Panchkula
AMG EQS Price in Panchkula

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS on road price in Panchkula starts from Rs. 2.79 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus₹ 2.79 Crore
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Variant Wise Price List in Panchkula

53 4MATIC Plus
₹2.79 Crore*On-Road Price
107.8 Kwh
526 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,45,00,000
RTO
25,00,000
Insurance
9,45,289
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Panchkula)
2,79,45,789
EMI@6,00,664/mo
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Alternatives

BMW i7

BMW i7

1.95 - 2.5 Cr
i7 Price in Panchkula
Lexus LS

Lexus LS

1.91 - 2.22 Cr
LS Price in Panchkula

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS News

The Mercedes AMG EQS 53 is an enormously powerful electric car, one that may put the brutish force of conventional AMG models to shame.
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 EV drive review: 2.45 crore can buy you ginormous power
28 Sept 2022
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 promises sheer performance on the move but with the benefit of being absolutely free from emissions.
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 performance EV launched in India. Check specs, price
24 Aug 2022
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 sits at the very top of the company portfolio, both in terms of performance vehicles as well as battery-powered vehicles.
Mercedes AMG EQS all set for India launch: Check range, features, expected price
24 Aug 2022
Hyundai and Kia will launch the new Creta and Sonet SUVs in January. Among luxury carmakers, Mercedes will kick off 2024 with the launch of the GLS facelift SUV.
Sonet, Creta, GLS: New Year to kickstart with these three car launches in India
30 Dec 2023
From performance to electrics and everything in the middle, HT Auto test drove a bunch of luxury cars that made their way into the Indian automobile market in 2023.
Year Ender 2023: From Audi, Mercedes to BMW, the 5 best luxury cars we drove this year. And why they stand out
29 Dec 2023
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Videos

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 is the most powerful electric car in India as well as the most expensive one among the luxury brands.
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 EV review: Worth the price tag?
29 Sept 2022
Mercedes Benz launched the AMG EQS 53 EV, its second electric car in India, at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.45 crore.
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 launched in India: First Look
24 Aug 2022
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
