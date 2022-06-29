Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso debuted in India in September 2019. The S-Presso is a high-riding economy hatchback, described by Maruti Suzuki as a compact SUV. With its high, upright stance, adequate ground clearance, and aggressive design, the business touts its SUV-like attributes.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price:

The S-Presso petrol top variant costs 6.00 lakh rupees. The S-Presso CNG base version costs 5.92 lakhs, while the S-Presso automated version costs 5.71 lakhs.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Features:

With its narrow body and high roof, the Maruti S-Presso has a compact design. The upright pillars and high-set hood give it an SUV-like feature. The grille is narrow and has chrome elements, and the headlamps are squared. Rectangular tail lights and a dual-tone bumper with integrated reflectors can be found on the back part. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is a 5-door vehicle with front Disc brakes, McPherson Strut With Coil Spring suspensions, rear Drum brakes, Torsion Beam With Coil Spring suspensions, and 13-inch wheels. The dashboard and side AC vents have been finished out in black with orange inlays. The seats include red pattern stitching and non-adjustable headrests in both the front and back. The basic feature list includes a centrally mounted instrument cluster with a Digital Fuel Level Gauge, Analogue Instrument Console, Digital Odometer, and Digital Speedometer. The S-Presso also comes with a touchscreen system with Maruti Smart Play studio, twin front airbags, a USB and 12-volt switch, and steering-mounted controls.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Performance:

A 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with 67bhp and 90Nm powers the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. A five-speed manual or a five-speed AGS transmission is available with this engine. The Standard and LXi models get a range of 21.4kmpl, while the VXi and VXi+ variants get a range of 21.7kmpl in both manual and AGS versions.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Capacity:

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has a seating capacity of five persons. It has a fuel tank size of 27 liters and a boot space of 270 liters.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Rivals:

Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Datsun Redi-Go, and Datsun GO are the main competitors of the S-Presso.