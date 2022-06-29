S-PressoPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINewsVideos
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Front Left Side
View all Images

MARUTI SUZUKI S-Presso

Launched in Jul 2022

3.7
3 Reviews
₹4.26 - 6.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S-Presso Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 998.0 cc

S-Presso: 998.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 27.3 kmpl

S-Presso: 24.12 - 32.73 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 62.5 bhp

S-Presso: 56.0 - 66.0 bhp

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Latest Update

Latest News:

Alto K10 and S-Presso get more affordable as Maruti Suzuki announces price cut
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso to Tata Tiago: Five best VFM cars for first-time buyers

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Variants
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso price starts at ₹ 4.26 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 6.12 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
S-Presso Std₹4.26 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
S-Presso LXi₹5.01 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
S-Presso VXi₹5.21 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Low Fuel Level Warning
Parking Sensors: Rear
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
S-Presso Vxi Plus₹5.5 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
S-Presso VXi (O) AMT₹5.71 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Sunroof / Moonroof: No
Hill Hold Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
S-Presso LXi S-CNG₹5.92 Lakhs*
998 cc
CNG
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
S-Presso VXi Plus (O) AMT₹6 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Sunroof / Moonroof: No
Hill Hold Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
S-Presso VXi S-CNG₹6.12 Lakhs*
998 cc
CNG
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Images

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Colours

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Solid fire red
Metallic silky silver
Pearl midnight black
Solid white
Solid sizzle orange
Metallic granite grey
Pearl starry blue
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Safety Ratings

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has been awarded 1 star in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 0 star in child occupancy.

Adult
Child

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Specifications and Features

Body TypeHatchback
AirbagsYes
Max Torque82-89 Nm
Mileage24.12 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comparison with similar cars

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Renault Kwid
₹4.26 Lakhs*
₹4.23 Lakhs*
₹5.64 Lakhs*
₹4.7 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.1
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
7 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
3 Reviews
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Safety Rating*
1/5
Safety Rating*
2/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Power
56 bhp
Power
56 bhp
Power
66 bhp
Power
67 bhp
Torque
82.1 Nm
Torque
82.1 Nm
Torque
89 Nm
Torque
91 Nm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Ground Clearance
184 mm
Length
3565 mm
Length
3530 mm
Length
3695 mm
Length
3731 mm
Height
1567 mm
Height
1520 mm
Height
1555 mm
Height
1474 mm
Width
1520 mm
Width
1490 mm
Width
1655 mm
Width
1579 mm
Turning Radius
4.5 metres
Turning Radius
4.5 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
313 litres
Boot Space
279 litres
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Mileage

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's petrol variant is 24.12 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std comes with a 27 litres fuel tank.
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
24.12 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Rana Motors
A 2/7, Rikhi House, Safdarjung Enclave, Opp. Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
+91 - 8045248501
Rana Motors
Janakpuri, B1/630, New Delhi, Delhi 110018
+91 - 8045248501
Trs Arena Mayapuri
Naraina Vihar, A-16, New Delhi, Delhi 110028
+91 - 9999525770
Bagga Link Motors
395, Patparganj Indl Area, Near Regalo Kitchens, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 8929400497
Competent Automobiles
E-5/1, Phirni Road, Najafgarh, Opp.Furniture Market, New Delhi, Delhi 110043
+91 - 8130977201
Competent Automobiles
F-14, Competent House, Middle Circle Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
+91 - 9953046681
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Videos

Watch: Made in India Maruti S-Presso score 3 stars at Global NCAP crash test
29 Jun 2022

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso EMI

Customise EMI

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso User Reviews & Ratings

3.67
3 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
1
4 & above
2
5 rating
0
Cute & Practical Ride
The Maruti S-Presso may not appeal to everyone, but I find it cute and stylish, especially with alloy wheels. As a budget-friendly automatic hatchback, it offers good value for money. The spacious cabin comfortably accommodates my family of four, with wide doors making entry and exit easy. The 998cc engine delivers a peppy drive, though I keep speeds below 100 km/h due to its light build. While I miss rear power windows and a reverse camera, the car compensates with features like ESP, ABS, airbagBy: Irish Verma (Oct 22, 2024)
Perfect city driving best vehicle
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is a compact hatchback known for its impressive fuel efficiency and affordable price. It offers a comfortable ride, decent performance, and a range of features at an attractive price point.By: Suresh (Oct 17, 2024)
Perfect for a long ride
Best look I ever seen in any car in my entire life and I like the design and color of the car the front show is perfect By: Freddy (Mar 21, 2024)
Explore Other Options

