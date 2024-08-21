HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto News Recap, August 20: Maruti Suzuki Alto & S Presso Gets Esp, Tvs Jupiter 110 Teased

Auto news recap, August 20: Maruti Alto K10 gets ESP, TVS Jupiter 110 teased…

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2024, 06:56 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Alto K10
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Alto K10
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

HT Auto ensures that you remain updated on the most notable developments within the Indian and international automotive markets. With the fast-paced changes taking place in the car and motorcycle sectors, we provide a brief yet detailed overview of the essential happenings from Tuesday, August 20.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 & S-Presso get ESP

Maruti Suzuki India has introduced the Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP) on the Alto K10 and S-Presso hatchbacks. With the addition, ESP will now be available across the automaker’s portfolio. The safety feature is crucial in keeping the car stable at high speeds, especially under emergency braking, and has been rolled out on both vehicles without a price increment but will be available on select variants.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 X (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 X
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon151 km
₹89,999
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 3.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift
Engine Icon1499 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 17 - 22 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tvs Jupiter (HT Auto photo)
TVS Jupiter
Engine Icon109.7 cc Mileage Icon50 kmpl
₹73,340
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric Roadster (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric Roadster
BatteryCapacity Icon16 kWh Range Icon579 km
₹74,999
Compare
View Offers
Lectrix Lxs 3.0 (HT Auto photo)
Lectrix LXS 3.0
MaxSpeed Icon54 kmph
₹96,990
Compare

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 & S-Presso get safer with this new feature

Hyundai Alcazar facelift launch date confirmed

Hyundai Motor India has confirmed the launch date for the Alcazar facelift set to arrive next month. The Hyundai Alcazar facelift will be launched on September 9, 2024. The three-row SUV is based on the Hyundai Creta and has been quite a successful offering ever since it first arrived in 2021. The facelift version will bring comprehensive upgrades to the model including new features.

Also Read : Hyundai Alcazar facelift launch date confirmed for India

New TVS Jupiter 110 teased ahead of launch

TVS Motor Company has dropped a new teaser on social media for the upcoming new-gen Jupiter 110 scooter ahead of its launch on August 22, 2024. The new TVS Jupiter 110 is expected to see a comprehensive upgrade and the teaser hints at a complete redesign with a new front apron. Going by the teaser video, the new Jupiter 110 is expected to get a new fascia with LED DRLs running across the face with integrated turn indicators.

Also Read : New TVS Jupiter 110 teased ahead of launch this week

Ola S1 X 3 kWh and 4 kWh electric scooters get PLI certification

(Also read: Ola S1 X 3 kWh and 4 kWh electric scooters get PLI certification)

Ola Electric has received the certification of compliance for the S1 X 3 kWh and S1 X 4 kWh electric scooters under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme. The Ola S1 X is the brand's most accessible electric scooter and has passed the eligibility assessment requirements as per the PLI scheme for automobile and auto components. Both the Ola S1 X variants meet the minimum localisation criteria of 50 per cent, as mandated by the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI).

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2024, 06:56 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S Presso Maruti Suzuki S Presso TVS TVS Motor Company TVS Jupiter 110 TVS Jupiter Jupiter 110 Jupiter Ola Ola Electric Ola S1 X S1 X Hyundai Alcazar Hyundai Alcazar

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.