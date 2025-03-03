Looking for a CNG car under 10 lakh? Here are the most affordable options available

The demand for CNG-powered vehicles has surged in recent years, driven by rising petrol prices and the rapid expansion of CNG refueling stations across the country. While electric vehicles are gaining traction, concerns over range limitations and the availability of charging infrastructure continue to make them a less preferred option for many buyers. In contrast, CNG cars offer the advantage of dual-fuel capability, allowing users to switch between CNG and petrol as needed. With CNG infrastructure growing steadily and petrol stations already widespread, these vehicles provide a practical and economical alternative. Here’s a look at five CNG cars, priced under ₹10 lakh, currently available in India.

1 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 stands as the most budget-friendly CNG car in India. It is offered in two variants—LXI (O) CNG and VXI (O) CNG—priced at ₹5,83,499 and ₹6,04,501 (ex-showroom), respectively. Under the hood, it is powered by a 998cc naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 56 bhp at 5300 rpm and 82.1 Nm of torque at 3400 rpm. This engine is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency of 33.85 km/kg for the Alto K10 CNG.

2 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG is available in two trims, LXI (O) and VXI (O), with ex-showroom prices of ₹5.91 lakh and ₹6.11 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. Equipped with a 998cc naturally aspirated petrol engine, it generates 56 bhp at 5300 rpm and 82.1 Nm at 3400 rpm. A 5-speed manual gearbox comes as standard. Maruti Suzuki claims that the S-Presso CNG offers a mileage of 32.73 km/kg.

3 Tata Tiago iCNG Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tiago iCNG range starts at ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers several segment-first features, including a twin-cylinder CNG tank, direct CNG start, and an optional AMT, making it the most budget-friendly CNG car with an automatic transmission. Buyers can choose from five manual and three AMT variants. The manual versions are priced between ₹5,99,990 and ₹8,19,990, while the AMT models range from ₹7,84,990 to ₹8,74,990 (ex-showroom). Powering the Tiago iCNG is a 1.2-litre engine that produces 72.3 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. Fuel efficiency stands at 26.49 km/kg for the manual and 28.06 km/kg for the AMT variant.

4 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG comes in two trims – LXI (O) CNG and VXI (O) CNG – with prices ranging from ₹6,54,601 to ₹6,99,500 (ex-showroom). Under the hood, it features a 998cc naturally aspirated petrol engine, generating 56 bhp at 5300 rpm and 82.1 Nm of torque at 3400 rpm. This engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. As per Maruti’s claims, the Wagon R CNG delivers a fuel efficiency of 33.47 km/kg.

5 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG is India's most fuel-efficient CNG car, with a claimed mileage of 34 km/kg. It gets a starting price of ₹6.90 lakh, ex-showroom, and is only available with the mid-spec VXi variant.It gets the same 998cc naturally aspirated petrol engine as the other Maruti Suzuki cars on the list. In the Celerio, the engine produces 55.92 bhp at 5300 rpm and a maximum torque of 82.1 Nm at 3400 rpm.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: