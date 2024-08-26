Maruti Suzuki S-Presso to Tata Tiago: Five best VFM cars for first-time buyers
Cars are no longer just luxury products. Instead, cars have become a large ticket aspirational product that is often a necessity for many. Over the last couple of years, the automakers have been witnessing a surge of first-time car buyers and a large chunk of these customers are young people. When a first-time car buyer purchases a vehicle, he or she considers various factors that make the product value for money.
The value for money (VFM) factor depends on multiple aspects like cost effectiveness, product quality, after-sales service, cost of ownership, practicality, resale value etc.
Here are five top VFM cars that first-time car buyers can consider.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is one of the most practical cars in India. It is basically a small hatchback with an SUV-like high-riding stance. The compact size of the car offers easy manoeuvrability through dense urban traffic, making parking easier in tight spots. The high-riding stance offers a better view of the road compared to the low-sitting hatchbacks or sedans, while at the same time, being available at a price range of ₹426,500 and ₹61,500 (ex-showroom), it doesn't pinch the pocket of the buyer as bigger SUVs do. The 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine is a peppy motor and the availability of the petrol-CNG bi-fuel option makes it more cost effective. On the transmission front, the availability of an AMT alongside the five-speed manual gearbox is another VFM point of this model for first-time car buyers.
While many may feel not so impressed with the Alto K10, it is actually a very useful and practical VFM car for first-time buyers. The lightweight entry-level hatchback has been equally proven a practical car on city roads as well as on hills. The 1.0-litre engine offers peppy performance and good fuel economy as well. Priced between ₹3.99 lakh and 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom), the Alto K10 may not come loaded with hi-tech features, but certainly promises value for money to a first-time car buyer. The availability of an AMT gearbox along side the manual transmission, and petrol-CNG bi-fuel option further enhances its VFM factor.
Tata Tiago is one of the most affordable safe cars in India. This hatchback comes with a four-star Global NCAP crash test rating. Safety is one of the key deciding factors for many consumers, Tata Tiago has earned the respect of a large number of buyers. Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, Tata Tiago is a capable commuter in and around the city, while the high safety rating makes sure the car is good to take on highways as well. Further enhancing the appeal of the hatchback are the factors like availability of a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain, AMT gearbox and most interestingly, the CNG-AMT technology, which makes it the only car in its segment to have such a system. All these factors make the Tiago a VFM car.
When it comes to VFM cars in India, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is also one among them. This hatchback comes with an upmarket vibe and packs a wide range of features. Available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG bi-fuel options, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a popular car among new generation buyers and first-time car buyers. The Grand i10 Nios is available in both five-speed manual and AMT gearbox options, which further enhance its practicality quotient.
One of the bestselling cars of all time in India is the Maruti Suzuki Swift. While the Swift remains a popular choice among car buyers who have owned different models, for first-time buyers as well, this upmarket hatchback offers a good value-for-money proposition. This hatchback comes with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that is available with both manual and AMT gearbox options. The wide range of features, high resale value, and practicality make this hatchback a VFM product.