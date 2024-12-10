What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Kakinada? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Kakinada is Rs. 22.99 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Kakinada? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Kakinada amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Kakinada? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Kakinada is Rs. 46,624.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Kakinada? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Kakinada are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.