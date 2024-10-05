What is the on-road price of Kia EV9 in Surat? The on-road price of Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Surat is Rs. 1.43 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia EV9 in Surat? The RTO charges for Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Surat amount to Rs. 8.29 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kia EV9 in Surat? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kia EV9 in Surat is Rs. 2.91 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Kia EV9 in Surat? The insurance charges for Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Surat are Rs. 5.28 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.