What is the on-road price of Kia EV9 in Navsari? The on-road price of Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Navsari is Rs. 1.43 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia EV9 in Navsari? The RTO charges for Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Navsari amount to Rs. 8.29 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kia EV9 in Navsari? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kia EV9 in Navsari is Rs. 2.91 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Kia EV9 in Navsari? The insurance charges for Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Navsari are Rs. 5.28 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.