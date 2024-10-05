What is the on-road price of Kia EV9 in Muzaffarnagar? The on-road price of Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Muzaffarnagar is Rs. 1.36 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia EV9 in Muzaffarnagar? The RTO charges for Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Muzaffarnagar amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kia EV9 in Muzaffarnagar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kia EV9 in Muzaffarnagar is Rs. 2.75 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Kia EV9 in Muzaffarnagar? The insurance charges for Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Muzaffarnagar are Rs. 5.14 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.