What is the on-road price of Kia EV9 in Meerut? The on-road price of Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Meerut is Rs. 1.36 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia EV9 in Meerut? The RTO charges for Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Meerut amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kia EV9 in Meerut? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kia EV9 in Meerut is Rs. 2.75 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Kia EV9 in Meerut? The insurance charges for Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Meerut are Rs. 5.14 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.