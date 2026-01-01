hamburger icon
Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition

83.91 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Jeep Wrangler Key Specs
Engine1995 cc
Mileage10.6 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition

Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition Prices

The Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition, equipped with a 2.0 L GME T4 DI TC and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹83.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition Mileage

All variants of the Wrangler deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition Colours

The Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition is available in 5 colour options: Fire Cracker Red With Black Roof, Bright White With Black Roof, Anvil Clear Coat With Black Roof, Sarge Green With Black Roof, Black.

Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition Engine and Transmission

The Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition is powered by a 1995 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 268 bhp @ 5250 rpm and 400 Nm @ 3000 rpm of torque.

Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Wrangler's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo XC60 priced ₹68.1 Lakhs or the BMW X3 priced between ₹71.2 Lakhs - 74.5 Lakhs.

Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition Specs & Features

The Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Aux Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.

Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition Price

Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition

₹83.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
73,16,000
RTO
7,60,600
Insurance
3,13,575
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
83,90,675
EMI@1,80,348/mo
Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0 L GME T4 DI TC
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.6 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
268 bhp @ 5250 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 75 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Heavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas Shocks
Rear Suspension
Heavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas Shocks
Rear Tyres
255 / 75 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4867 mm
Ground Clearance
237 mm
Wheelbase
3007 mm
Height
1864 mm
Kerb Weight
2146 kg
Width
1931 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
897 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
81 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
9
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Optional
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Centre & Both Axles
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black / Red
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition EMI
EMI1,62,313 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
75,51,607
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
75,51,607
Interest Amount
21,87,202
Payable Amount
97,38,809

