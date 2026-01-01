|Engine
|1995 cc
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition, equipped with a 2.0 L GME T4 DI TC and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹83.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Wrangler deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition is available in 5 colour options: Fire Cracker Red With Black Roof, Bright White With Black Roof, Anvil Clear Coat With Black Roof, Sarge Green With Black Roof, Black.
The Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition is powered by a 1995 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 268 bhp @ 5250 rpm and 400 Nm @ 3000 rpm of torque.
In the Wrangler's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo XC60 priced ₹68.1 Lakhs or the BMW X3 priced between ₹71.2 Lakhs - 74.5 Lakhs.
The Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Aux Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.