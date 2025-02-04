Hyundai Creta EV on road price in Tumkur starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Hyundai Creta EV on road price in Tumkur starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Hyundai Creta EV dealers and showrooms in Tumkur for best offers. Hyundai Creta EV on road price breakup in Tumkur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Creta EV is mainly compared to Tata Curvv EV which starts at Rs. 17.49 Lakhs in Tumkur, Mahindra BE 6 which starts at Rs. 18.9 Lakhs in Tumkur and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara starting at Rs. 17 Lakhs in Tumkur. Variants On-Road Price