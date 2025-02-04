Hyundai Creta EV on road price in Ramanagara starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Hyundai Creta EV on road price in Ramanagara starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Hyundai Creta EV dealers and showrooms in Ramanagara for best offers. Hyundai Creta EV on road price breakup in Ramanagara includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Creta EV is mainly compared to Tata Curvv EV which starts at Rs. 17.49 Lakhs in Ramanagara, Mahindra BE 6 which starts at Rs. 18.9 Lakhs in Ramanagara and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara starting at Rs. 17 Lakhs in Ramanagara. Variants On-Road Price