What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Faridkot? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Faridkot is Rs. 24.65 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Faridkot? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Faridkot amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Faridkot? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Faridkot is Rs. 38,404.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Faridkot? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Faridkot are Rs. 98,818, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.