What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Etawah? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Etawah is Rs. 24.59 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Etawah? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Etawah amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Etawah? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Etawah is Rs. 38,286.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Etawah? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Etawah are Rs. 96,394, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.