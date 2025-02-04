What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Amritsar? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Amritsar is Rs. 24.65 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Amritsar? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Amritsar amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Amritsar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Amritsar is Rs. 38,404.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Amritsar? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Amritsar are Rs. 98,818, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.