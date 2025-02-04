What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Tarn Taran? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Tarn Taran is Rs. 24.65 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Tarn Taran? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Tarn Taran amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Tarn Taran? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Tarn Taran is Rs. 38,404.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Tarn Taran? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Tarn Taran are Rs. 98,818, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.