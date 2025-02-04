What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Amravati? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Amravati is Rs. 24.65 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Amravati? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Amravati amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Amravati? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Amravati is Rs. 38,404.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Amravati? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Amravati are Rs. 98,818, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.