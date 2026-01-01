|Engine
|1482 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Alcazar Prestige 1.5 Petrol DCT 7STR, equipped with a 1.5 Turbo Gdi Petrol and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹21.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Alcazar offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Alcazar Prestige 1.5 Petrol DCT 7STR is available in 9 colour options: Fiery Red, Robust Emerald Matte, Atlas White With Black Roof, Starry Night, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Tital Grey Matte, Robust Emerald, Abyss Black.
The Alcazar Prestige 1.5 Petrol DCT 7STR is powered by a 1482 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 158 bhp @ 5500-3500 rpm and 253 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Alcazar's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Creta N Line priced between ₹16.93 Lakhs - 20.64 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta priced between ₹10.79 Lakhs - 20.2 Lakhs.
The Alcazar Prestige 1.5 Petrol DCT 7STR has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Ambient Interior Lighting, iPod Compatibility, Heater and Cruise Control.