The i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh, featuring a 81.6 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 669 km, is priced at ₹91.20 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 669 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh is available in 4 colour options: Carbon Black Metallic, Oxide Grey Metallic, Phytonic Blue Metallic, Mineral White Metallic.
The i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh is powered by a 81.6 kWh battery pack that allows for 669 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 410 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh include the Lexus ES priced ₹89.99 Lakhs and the BYD Seal priced between ₹41.5 Lakhs - 53.65 Lakhs.
The i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh has Auto Crash Alert, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs), Follow me home headlamps, Check Vehicle Status via App, Find My Car, Anti-glare Mirrors, Cruise Control, Heater and Front AC.