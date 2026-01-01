hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsBMWi5 LWBeDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh
i5 LWBPriceRangeSpecifications
BMW i5 LWB Front Left View
1/3
BMW i5 LWB Front Right View
2/3
BMW i5 LWB Left View
3/3

BMW i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
91.20 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh

i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh Prices

The i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh, featuring a 81.6 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 669 km, is priced at ₹91.20 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh Range

The i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 669 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh Colours

The i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh is available in 4 colour options: Carbon Black Metallic, Oxide Grey Metallic, Phytonic Blue Metallic, Mineral White Metallic.

i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh Battery & Range

The i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh is powered by a 81.6 kWh battery pack that allows for 669 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 410 Nm of torque.

i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh include the Lexus ES priced ₹89.99 Lakhs and the BYD Seal priced between ₹41.5 Lakhs - 53.65 Lakhs.

i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh Specs & Features

The i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh has Auto Crash Alert, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs), Follow me home headlamps, Check Vehicle Status via App, Find My Car, Anti-glare Mirrors, Cruise Control, Heater and Front AC.

BMW i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh Price

i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh

₹91.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
79,60,000
RTO
8,25,000
Insurance
3,34,107
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
91,19,607
EMI@1,96,016/mo
Add to Compare
Close

BMW i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
81.6 kWh
Driving Range
669 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
410 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
271 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
195 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
245 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5175 mm
Wheelbase
3105 mm
Height
1520 mm
Width
2156 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
4 Doors

Mobile Application Features

Auto Crash Alert
Yes
Check Vehicle Status via App
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Dual Zones with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Digital

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
Front & Rear

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Yes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
4 Front & Rear

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
17 Speakers (655W)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Touch Screen Size
14.9"

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes

Safety

Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leater
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Driver Armrest
Yes
BMW i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh EMI
EMI1,76,414 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
82,07,646
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
82,07,646
Interest Amount
23,77,214
Payable Amount
1,05,84,860

BMW i5 LWB other Variants

i5 LWB eDrive35L M Sport 81.6 kWh First Edition

₹91.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
79,60,000
RTO
8,25,000
Insurance
3,34,107
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
91,19,607
EMI@1,96,016/mo
Add to Compare
Close

BMW i5 LWB Alternatives

Lexus ES

Lexus ES

89.99 Lakhs
i5 LWBvsES
BYD Seal

BYD Seal

41.5 - 53.65 Lakhs
i5 LWBvsSeal

Popular Sedan Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A5

Audi A5

50 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi A8 L

Audi A8 L

1.34 - 1.63 Cr
A8 L Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi New A6

Audi New A6

70 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi New A3

Audi New A3

39 - 45 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Audi S5 Sportback

Audi S5 Sportback

80.49 Lakhs
S5 Sportback Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sedan Carss

view all specs and features

Top Electric Cars

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

₹2.2 - 2.38 Cr
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

₹19.45 - 27.7 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹1.78 Cr
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.9 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

₹21.9 - 31.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Cars

Top Luxury Cars

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

₹2.2 - 2.38 Cr
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹1.78 Cr
Skoda Kodiaq RS

Skoda Kodiaq RS

₹66.99 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV
MG Cyberster

MG Cyberster

₹75 Lakhs
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  BMW Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

BMW i5 LWB

BMW i5 LWB

79.6 Lakhs Onwards
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

6.1 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sorento

Kia Sorento

27.99 - 40.39 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast Limo Green

VinFast Limo Green

22.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
MG Hector Tomahawk EV

MG Hector Tomahawk EV

19.49 - 23.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 27.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2.2 - 2.38 Cr
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

BMW New i7

BMW New i7

2.1 - 2.6 Cr Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

1.85 - 1.87 Cr Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers