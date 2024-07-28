HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsBMW5 SeriesOn Road Price in Ahmedabad

BMW 5 Series On Road Price in Ahmedabad

BMW 5 Series Front Left Side
1/15
BMW 5 Series Left Side View
2/15
BMW 5 Series Rear Left Side
3/15
BMW 5 Series Rear Left Side 1
4/15
BMW 5 Series Right Side View
5/15
BMW 5 Series Dashboard
6/15
79.2 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ahmedabad
5 Series Price in Ahmedabad

BMW 5 Series on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 79.20 Lakhs. The lowest price model is BMW 5 Series 530Li Sport LWB (Titanium Bronze) and the most priced model is BMW

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW 5 Series 530Li Sport LWB (Titanium Bronze)₹ 79.20 Lakhs
BMW 5 Series 530Li Sport LWB (Aluminium Satinated)₹ 79.20 Lakhs
Read More

BMW 5 Series Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
530Li Sport LWB (Titanium Bronze)
₹79.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
72,90,000
RTO
3,16,600
Insurance
3,12,573
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
79,19,673
EMI@1,70,225/mo
530Li Sport LWB (Aluminium Satinated)
₹79.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
BMW 5 Series Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

63.6 - 80.9 Lakhs
E-Class Price in Ahmedabad
BMW 6 Series GT

BMW 6 Series GT

68.9 - 78.9 Lakhs
6 Series GT Price in Ahmedabad
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024

Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024

80 Lakhs Onwards
Volvo S90

Volvo S90

61.9 Lakhs Onwards
S90 Price in Ahmedabad
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

57.9 - 59.5 Lakhs
3 Series Gran Limousine Price in Ahmedabad
BMW M340i

BMW M340i

69.2 Lakhs Onwards
M340i Price in Ahmedabad

Popular BMW Cars

  Popular
  Upcoming
  • rhs image

    BMW X7

    1.27 - 1.3 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    BMW XM

    2.6 Cr* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    BMW X1

    49.5 - 52.5 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    BMW Z4

    90.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    BMW X5

    93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

BMW 5 Series News

The new BMW 5 Series LWB gets more legroom and reclining seats, along with a bigger boot and is offered in India in the sole 530Li petrol variant.
BMW 5-Series LWB launched in India: Here's how rivals fare against it
28 Jul 2024
The new-gen BMW 5 Series LWB gets a 110 mm longer wheelbase than the standard model. It's larger than even the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB
New-gen BMW 5 Series LWB launched In India, priced At 72.90 Lakh
25 Jul 2024
The BMW 5 Series LWB comes as a long-wheelbase iteration of the eighth-generation avatar of the mid-size luxury sedan.
2024 BMW 5 Series LWB hits Indian shores: Key facts
25 Jul 2024
The BMW 5 Series is now the third model from the German brand to come in a Long Wheelbase or LWB version, after BMW 3 Series and 7 Series.
BMW 5 Series LWB drive review: Big size, bigger heart
25 Jul 2024
The new-gen BMW 5 Series LWB gets a 110 mm longer wheelbase than the standard model. It's larger than even the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB
BMW trio: 5 Series, Mini Cooper S, Countryman E launch today. Check details
23 Jul 2024
 BMW 5 Series News

BMW 5 Series Videos

The 2024 BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is the third LWB model from the German auto giant in India. It is offered with a single 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.
BMW 5 Series LWB review: XL size luxury under 80 lakh
25 Jul 2024
BMW 530i M Sport boasts of a 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine.
BMW 5 Series: First Drive Review
14 Jul 2021
Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President at BMW Group for Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, seen standing next to the new 5 Series Long Wheelbase launched in India on July 24, 2024.
Watch: BMW not worried about Chinese challenge in EV segment, says global boss
26 Jul 2024
BMW Motorrad has launched the CE 04 electric scooter at a cost which can buy an SUV in India. The price is high because it will arrive through the CBU route.
BMW CE 04 is India's most expensive electric scooter: What does it offer
25 Jul 2024
Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
12 Feb 2024
Popular Luxury Cars

