BMW 5 Series Specifications

BMW 5 Series comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 15.7 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The 5 Series measures 5,165 mm in length, 2,156 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,105 mm. A five-seat model, BMW 5 Series sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less