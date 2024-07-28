HT Auto
BMW 5 Series Specifications

BMW 5 Series is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 72,90,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 1998 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. BMW 5 Series mileage is 15.7 kmpl.
72.9 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BMW 5 Series Specs

BMW 5 Series comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 15.7 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions.

BMW 5 Series Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
530Li Sport LWB (Titanium Bronze)
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.5 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 4500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Fuel Type
Petrol
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Height
1518 mm
Length
5165 mm
Width
2156 mm
Wheelbase
3105 mm
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
Driver
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
Speakers
18
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)

BMW 5 Series News

The new BMW 5 Series LWB gets more legroom and reclining seats, along with a bigger boot and is offered in India in the sole 530Li petrol variant.
BMW 5-Series LWB launched in India: Here's how rivals fare against it
28 Jul 2024
The new-gen BMW 5 Series LWB gets a 110 mm longer wheelbase than the standard model. It's larger than even the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB
New-gen BMW 5 Series LWB launched In India, priced At 72.90 Lakh
25 Jul 2024
The BMW 5 Series LWB comes as a long-wheelbase iteration of the eighth-generation avatar of the mid-size luxury sedan.
2024 BMW 5 Series LWB hits Indian shores: Key facts
25 Jul 2024
The BMW 5 Series is now the third model from the German brand to come in a Long Wheelbase or LWB version, after BMW 3 Series and 7 Series.
BMW 5 Series LWB drive review: Big size, bigger heart
25 Jul 2024
BMW 5 Series LWB drive review: Big size, bigger heart
25 Jul 2024
The new-gen BMW 5 Series LWB gets a 110 mm longer wheelbase than the standard model. It's larger than even the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB
BMW trio: 5 Series, Mini Cooper S, Countryman E launch today. Check details
23 Jul 2024
View all
 BMW 5 Series News

BMW 5 Series Variants & Price List

BMW 5 Series price starts at ₹ 72.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 72.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW 5 Series comes in 2 variants. BMW 5 Series's top variant is 530Li Sport LWB (Titanium Bronze).

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
530Li Sport LWB (Aluminium Satinated)
72.9 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
530Li Sport LWB (Titanium Bronze)
72.9 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

