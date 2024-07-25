2024 BMW 5 Series LWB hits Indian shores: Key facts

The eighth-generation BMW 5 Series has been launched in India in its long-wheelbase version, at a starting price of ₹72.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This comes as a key product for the brand to strengthen its position in the luxury mid-size sedan segment in India. Available in two variants, the all-new BMW 5 Series LWB comes in two different exterior colour choices. The sedan is on offer with one petrol engine option.

Globally, the BMW 5 Series is one of the most successful products and the German luxury auto marque hopes to replicate that in the Indian market as well. In the Indian market too, the BMW 5 Series is a popular model from the automaker's sedan range and the new model comes revising that appeal. The sedan has been launched in BMW 530Li M Sport guise in India and it competes primarily against the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB, along with Audi A6, Volvo S60 and Lexus ES300h.

Here are some key facts about the all-new 2024 BMW 5 Series LWB sedan.