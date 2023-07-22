Audi e-tron Sportback Variants

Audi e-tron Sportback price starts at ₹ 1.2 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.26 Cr (Ex-showroom). Audi e-tron Sportback price starts at ₹ 1.2 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.26 Cr (Ex-showroom). Audi e-tron Sportback comes in 2 variants. Audi e-tron Sportback's top variant is 55 Technology. Read MoreRead Less