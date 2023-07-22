e-tron SportbackPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesRangeAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Audi e-tron Sportback Front Left Side
View all Images

AUDI e-tron Sportback

Launched in Jul 2021

Review & Win ₹2000
₹1.2 - 1.26 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

e-tron Sportback Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 203.5 kmph

e-tron Sportback: 200.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 557.4 km

e-tron Sportback: 484.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.66 hrs

e-tron Sportback: 4.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 96.19 kwh

e-tron Sportback: 95.0 kwh

View all e-tron Sportback Specs and Features

Audi e-tron Sportback Latest Update

Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with e-tron Sportback.
VS
Audi e-tron Sportback
Audi e-tron
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Taillight
Rear Seats
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Steering Wheel
View more
Tap here to expand
Audi e-tron Sportback Variants
Audi e-tron Sportback price starts at ₹ 1.2 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.26 Cr (Ex-showroom). Read More
2 Variants Available
e-tron Sportback 55₹1.2 Cr*
95 kWh
200 kmph
484 km
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panaromic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers
e-tron Sportback 55 Technology₹1.26 Cr*
95 kWh
200 kmph
484 km
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panaromic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Audi e-tron Sportback Images

16 images
View All e-tron Sportback Images

Audi e-tron Sportback Colours

Audi e-tron Sportback is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Catalunya red metallic
Floret silver metallic
Galaxy blue metallic
Glacier white metallic
Mythos black metallic
Navarra blue metallic
Siam beige metallic
Typhoon gray metallic

Audi e-tron Sportback Specifications and Features

Max PowerYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque664 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range484 km
Charging Time4 Hours
SunroofYes
Rear AC VentsYes
Battery Capacity95 kWh
Keyless EntryYes
Max Motor Performance402 bhp 664 Nm
Max Speed200 kmph
View all e-tron Sportback specs and features

Audi e-tron Sportback comparison with similar cars

Audi e-tron Sportback
Audi e-tron
Audi Q8 e-tron
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
Kia EV9
BMW iX
₹1.18 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.02 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.15 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.19 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.3 Cr*
Check Offers
₹1.21 Cr*
Check Offers
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
9 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
31 minutes
Charging Time
31 minutes
Charging Time
24 Minutes (10-80%) 350kW DC Charger
Charging Time
5 hours 30 min.
Range
484 km
Range
484 km
Range
582 Km
Range
600 Km
Range
561 km
Range
635 Km
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Airbags
10
Airbags
8
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
4/5
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp 664 Nm
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp, 664 Nm
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp, 664 Nm
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp, 664 Nm
Max Motor Performance
379 bhp, 700 Nm
Max Motor Performance
516 bhp, 765 Nm
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.3 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.6 seconds
Length
5014
Length
5014 mm
Length
4915 mm
Length
4915 mm
Length
5015 mm
Length
4953 mm
Height
1686
Height
1686 mm
Height
1646 mm
Height
1632 mm
Height
1780 mm
Height
1695 mm
Width
1976
Width
1976 mm
Width
1976 mm
Width
1976 mm
Width
1980 mm
Width
1967 mm
Boot Space
660
Boot Space
660 litres
Boot Space
528 litres
Boot Space
528 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Currently viewinge-tron Sportback vs e-trone-tron Sportback vs Q8 e-trone-tron Sportback vs Q8 Sportback e-trone-tron Sportback vs EV9e-tron Sportback vs iX
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

Audi Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Audi Delhi West
19 A, Main Najafgarh Road, Moti Nagar, Shivaji Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 8076343129
Regent Garage Pvt. Ltd.
Phase -1, D-1 Okhla, New Delhi, Delhi 110020
+91 - 1146008300
Audi Delhi South
B1/H1, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 7942531114
See All Audi Dealers in Delhi

Popular Audi Cars

  • Audi Q5
    66.99 - 73.79 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A4
    46.99 - 55.84 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q3
    44.99 - 55.64 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A6
    65.72 - 72.06 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi RS5
    1.13 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all Audi Cars
View all Upcoming Audi Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback EMI

Select Variant:
55
402 bhp 664 Nm | 200 kmph | 359 km
₹ 1.18 Cr*
Select Variant
55
402 bhp 664 Nm | 200 kmph | 359 km
₹1.18 Cr*
EMI ₹189787.1/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

SUV Cars
SUV Cars Above 1 Cr
Electric Cars
Cars With Sunroof
Upcoming SUV Cars
Automatic Cars
Cars & BikesNew CarsAudi CarsAudi e-tron Sportback