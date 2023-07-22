Launched in Jul 2021
Category Average: 203.5 kmph
e-tron Sportback: 200.0 kmph
Category Average: 557.4 km
e-tron Sportback: 484.0 km
Category Average: 5.66 hrs
e-tron Sportback: 4.0 hrs
Category Average: 96.19 kwh
e-tron Sportback: 95.0 kwh
|Max Power
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|664 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|484 km
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Max Motor Performance
|402 bhp 664 Nm
|Max Speed
|200 kmph
Audi e-tron Sportback
₹1.18 Cr*
₹1.02 Cr*
₹1.15 Cr*
₹1.19 Cr*
₹1.3 Cr*
₹1.21 Cr*
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
9 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
31 minutes
Charging Time
31 minutes
Charging Time
24 Minutes (10-80%) 350kW DC Charger
Charging Time
5 hours 30 min.
Range
484 km
Range
484 km
Range
582 Km
Range
600 Km
Range
561 km
Range
635 Km
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Airbags
10
Airbags
8
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp 664 Nm
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp, 664 Nm
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp, 664 Nm
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp, 664 Nm
Max Motor Performance
379 bhp, 700 Nm
Max Motor Performance
516 bhp, 765 Nm
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.3 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.6 seconds
Length
5014
Length
5014 mm
Length
4915 mm
Length
4915 mm
Length
5015 mm
Length
4953 mm
Height
1686
Height
1686 mm
Height
1646 mm
Height
1632 mm
Height
1780 mm
Height
1695 mm
Width
1976
Width
1976 mm
Width
1976 mm
Width
1976 mm
Width
1980 mm
Width
1967 mm
Boot Space
660
Boot Space
660 litres
Boot Space
528 litres
Boot Space
528 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
