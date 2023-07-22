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Audi e-tron Sportback vs BMW iX

In 2026, when choosing between the Audi e-tron Sportback and BMW iX, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55, BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40. e-tron Sportback gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron Sportback vs iX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-tron sportback Ix
BrandAudiBMW
Price₹ 1.2 Cr₹ 1.21 Cr
Range484 km/charge575-635 km/charge
Battery Capacity95 kWh76.6 kWh
Charging Time-7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)

Filters
e-tron Sportback
Audi e-tron Sportback
55
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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iX
BMW iX
xDrive 40
₹1.21 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi e-tron Sportback Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Dashboard
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
Dual Asynchronous MotorsElectric
Others
Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
95 kWh76.6 kWh
Electric Motor
2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
484 km575 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds6.1 seconds
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp, 664 Nm322 bhp, 630 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Speed
200 kmph200 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R20255 / 50 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air SuspensionFive-link
Front Suspension
5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air SuspensionDouble wishbone
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R20255 / 50 R21
Length
5014 mm4953 mm
Wheelbase
2928 mm3000 mm
Height
1686 mm1695 mm
Kerb Weight
2595 kg-
Width
1976 mm1967 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
615 litres500 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four ZoneYes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
BlackBody Coloured
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableAuto Folding
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
AluminiumNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
2No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000160000
Battery Warranty (Years)
88
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+18
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch14.9 inch
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
OptionalYes
High-beam Assist
OptionalNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
OptionalYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
YesOptional
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Black, Okapi Brown and Mother of Pearl BeigeDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black, Okapi Brown and Mother of Pearl BeigeInterior design Suite Leather Castanea
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,69,3251,24,90,276
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,24,0001,21,00,000
RTO
54,0009,730
Insurance
4,90,8253,80,046
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,70,1632,68,464
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Big battery for enhanced rangeSpacious cabinSuperb styling - inside and out

Cons

Expensive

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