The e-tron Sportback 55 Technology, featuring a 95 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 484 km, is priced at ₹1.32 Crore (ex-showroom).
The e-tron Sportback 55 Technology is available in 8 colour options: Catalunya Red Metallic, Floret Silver Metallic, Galaxy Blue Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Navarra Blue Metallic, Siam Beige Metallic, Typhoon Gray Metallic.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the e-tron Sportback 55 Technology include the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron priced between ₹1.19 Cr - 1.32 Cr and the Audi Q8 e-tron priced between ₹1.15 Cr - 1.27 Cr.
The e-tron Sportback 55 Technology has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, USB Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.