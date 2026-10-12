Audi India mulls local production of electric cars, aims for 16% market share in 3-5 years

Audi is considering local manufacturing of its electric cars in India, with an aim to ramp up its market share in the country. The German luxury car manufacturer is betting on a three-pillar strategy to double its market share in the segment over the next three to five years to 15-16%.

In an interaction with PTI, Audi India Brand Director Balbir Singh Dhillon outlined its strategy for India. According to him, Audi India's product strategy is centred on three key areas: customer centricity, new product introductions, and network expansion. The ultimate goal of the company is to double its market share in the luxury car segment from around 8% to around 16% over the next three to five years.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Audi A5 ₹50 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹65,400/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Audi Q9 ₹1.50 Cr EMI starting at just ₹1,96,200/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Audi A2 ₹20 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹26,200/ month Check Eligibility Audi RS5 ₹1.07 Cr EMI starting at just ₹2,41,900/ month Check Eligibility Audi Q7 ₹90.48 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,18,400/ month Check Eligibility Audi SQ8 ₹1.78 Cr EMI starting at just ₹2,32,400/ month Check Eligibility

With its target fixed, Audi is looking to leverage the proposed India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) to bring more models to India to test market demand, while expanding its dealership network, particularly in the tier-II and tier-III cities across the country. Speaking on this, Dhillon said that the company is contemplating locally made electric cars, with a decision expected in the next couple of months. "So we intend to double our market share in the next three to five years. Customer centricity, new products, and network expansion-put together, we believe should give us doubling of our market share in the next three to five years," he said.

Dhillon said that the proposed India-EU FTA could enable Audi to introduce more models in India at more competitive import duties and test their sales potential before considering local manufacturing. "FTA will help us bring more models to India for testing the volumes," he said, while also adding that the OEM would continue to rely on local manufacturing for its core portfolio, while imports could help expand the range of vehicles available to Indian customers.

He also pointed to the potential for the proposed EU-India free trade agreement (FTA) to create export opportunities for the wider Indian automotive industry. “We will also get an opportunity to export the car, not Audi per se, but the Indian automotive industry, and you know we are opening up 95% of the markets on both sides," he said, while also adding, “So most of the development that we will do in the next year to increase our network will be in tier-two and tier-three cities. We will enter new towns...We will convert some of our facilities, which already are there, into new car showrooms."

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: