The Yamaha MT-15 V2 is a naked streetfighter available in two variants and eight colour options. It is priced from ₹1.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard variant and ₹1.73 lakh (ex-showroom) for the DLX variant. The MT-15 V2 is based on the R15’s underpinnings and is geared more towards city-riding than on the track. It provides a more relaxed riding posture when compared to the sports bike which is more aggressive and demands the rider to remain committed to their riding posture.

Yamaha MT-15 V2 Price:

The Yamaha MT-15 V2 is priced from ₹1,69,050 (ex-showroom) for the standard variant, of which there are two colour options available. The DLX variant comes with five colour options and is priced from ₹1,73,750 (ex-showroom). There is an additional Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition variant of the MT-15 V2 which wraps the bike in a special-edition dual-tone colour scheme with Monster Energy graphics. This model is available at ₹1,74,250 (ex-showroom).

When was the Yamaha MT-15 V2 launched?

While the Yamaha MT-15 was first introduced in India in March 2019, the MT-15 V2 was launched in April 2022. The streetfighter has remained largely unchanged through the years with mild updates in between. An April 2024 update saw the MT-15 V2 DLX variant getting the hazard function, which offers an additional layer of safety and convenience for the rider.

How many variants and colour options of the Yamaha MT-15 V2 are available?

The Yamaha MT-15 V2 is offered in eight colour options across the two main variants. The base variant is priced from ₹1.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered with two colour options, which are Dark Matte Blue and Metallic Black. The DLX variant is priced from ₹1.73 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers five colour options, and these are Cyan Storm, Cyber Green, Ice Fluo-Vermillion, Metallic Black, and Racing Blue. Additionally, Yamaha offers a special-edition variant which it launched earlier this year. It is the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition priced at ₹1.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and it comes with a dual-tone colour scheme with Monster Energy graphics.

What features are available in the Yamaha MT-15 V2?

In terms of its features, the Yamaha MT-15 includes a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity via the Y-connect mobile app. Aside from this, there is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system and a side-stand engine shutdown feature. Yamaha also provides traction control, which cuts down power when the tyres slip.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Yamaha MT-15 V2?

The Yamaha MT-15 is powered by the same 155-cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as the R15. It produces 18.14 bhp at 10,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 14.1 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It is coupled to a 6-speed transmission with a slip-and-assist clutch. It is crucial to note that Yamaha does not offer the quickshifter with the MT-15, although it is available on the R15. The engine also has Variable Valve Actuation, which distributes power evenly throughout the rpm range.

Yamaha now uses a Deltabox frame with an aluminium swingarm, replacing the previous box swingarm option. The motorcycle has 37 mm upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock in the rear. Braking is handled by a 282 mm disc brake in the front and a 220 mm disc brake in the rear. The alloy wheels are 17 inches in size and have a 100/80-section tyre in the front and a 140/70-section radial tyre in the back.

What is the Yamaha MT-15 V2’s mileage?

While Yamaha has not stated official fuel economy figures for the MT-15 V2, the ARAI-claimed mileage for all variants is 56.87 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures will vary according to road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Yamaha MT-15 V2?

The seat height of the MT-15 is 810 mm, and the wheelbase is 1,325 mm. The MT-15 measures 2,015 mm in length, 800 mm in width, and 1,070 mm in height. The ground clearance is rated at 170 mm, and the bike’s kerb weight stands at 141 kg.

What bikes does the Yamaha MT-15 V2 rival in its segment?

The Yamaha MT-15 V2 is positioned as a naked streetfighter that rivals the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, KTM 125 Duke, and Suzuki Gixxer.