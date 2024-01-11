MT-15 V2PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Yamaha MT-15 V2 Front Left View
View all Images

YAMAHA MT-15 V2

Launched in Feb 2023

4.3
30 Reviews
₹1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
MT-15 V2 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 200.0 cc

MT-15 V2: 155.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 39.46 kmpl

MT-15 V2: 56.87 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 22.15 ps

MT-15 V2: 18.4 ps

Speed

Category Average: 133.0 kmph

MT-15 V2: 130.0 kmph

About Yamaha MT-15 V2

Latest Update

  • Yamaha MT-15 V2 vs Bajaj Pulsar N250: Which sub-2 lakh streetfighter should you pick
  • Yamaha unveils updates to MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR models. Check details

    • Introduction

    Yamaha MT-15 V2 Variants
    Yamaha MT-15 V2 price starts at ₹ 1.68 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.74 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    3 Variants Available
    STD₹1.68 Lakhs*
    155 cc
    130 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock: Digital
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Battery Capacity: 4.0 Ah
    ABS
    Deluxe₹1.73 Lakhs*
    155 cc
    130 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock: Digital
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Battery Capacity: 4.0 Ah
    ABS
    MotoGP Edition₹1.74 Lakhs*
    155 cc
    130 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock: Digital
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Battery Capacity: 4.0 Ah
    ABS
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Yamaha MT-15 V2 Brochure

    Yamaha MT-15 V2 Expert Review

    By: HT Auto Desk
    4 out of 5

    Pros

    Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

    Cons

    No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

    Yamaha India launched the MT-15 V2 earlier this year in February 2022. The updated MT-15 came as the naked version of the faired R15 V4. The aggressive look, blended with a host of modern features and power-packed performance, priced under 2.5 lakh slab, makes this naked streetfighter bike an appealing one. This bike was launched at a starting price of 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Yamaha MT-15 is positioned in a segment, where consumer demands have been increasing fast. Young consumers have been showing interest towards sporty, high-performance and premium bikes. The Yamaha MT-15 comes targeting those consumers in the Indian market. The Yamaha MT-15 comes competing with rivals like the Hero Xtreme 160R, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Honda Hornet 2.0.

    Yamaha MT-15 V2 Images

    17 images
    Yamaha MT-15 V2 Colours

    Yamaha MT-15 V2 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Racing blue
    Ice fluo vermillion
    Metallic black dlx
    Dark matte blue
    Metallic black
    Motogp edition
    Cyan storm

    Yamaha MT-15 V2 Specifications and Features

    Max Power18.4 PS
    Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
    Mileage56.87 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine155.0 cc
    Max Speed130 kmph
    Yamaha MT-15 V2 comparison with similar bikes

    Yamaha MT-15 V2
    KTM 125 Duke
    Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid
    TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
    Bajaj Pulsar NS200
    Keeway K300 SF
    ₹1.68 Lakhs*
    ₹1.81 Lakhs*
    ₹1.45 Lakhs*
    ₹1.49 Lakhs*
    ₹1.59 Lakhs*
    ₹1.69 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.6
    30 Reviews
    User Rating
    3.8
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    Power
    18.4 PS
    Power
    14.5 PS
    Power
    12.4 PS
    Power
    20.82 PS
    Power
    24.5 PS
    Power
    27.88 PS
    Torque
    14.1 Nm
    Torque
    12 Nm
    Torque
    13.3 Nm
    Torque
    17.25 Nm
    Torque
    18.74 Nm
    Torque
    25 Nm
    Engine
    155 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    149 cc
    Engine
    197.75 cc
    Engine
    199 cc
    Engine
    292.4 cc
    Kerb Weight
    139 kg
    Kerb Weight
    159 kg
    Kerb Weight
    138 kg
    Kerb Weight
    152 kg
    Kerb Weight
    158 kg
    Kerb Weight
    151 kg
    Length
    2015 mm
    Length
    1993 mm
    Length
    2000 mm
    Length
    2050 mm
    Length
    2017 mm
    Length
    1990 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Yamaha MT-15 V2 Videos

    Yamaha MT-15 is a wacky-looking streetfighter with an alien face: Five key facts
    11 Jan 2024

    Popular Yamaha Bikes

    Yamaha MT-15 V2 EMI

    Yamaha MT-15 V2 User Reviews & Ratings

    4.33
    30 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    18
    5 rating
    11
    Super look bike
    A superb bike with high quality, the most beautiful model, and impressive modifications. It boasts high speed and an outstanding appearance. By: Abhishek (Oct 29, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect bike for middle class students
    Value for money controls everything, with mileage and performance making me happy. The power is good, and overall, it's very nice.By: Abhi (Oct 17, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect highway good look and models
    Good mileage , engine performance is good, service centers is good supportive and communicating. Bike style so goodBy: SREERAJ (Oct 16, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    I Love the Yamaha MT-15
    My dream is to own a Yamaha MT-15. I like it so much because it's such a beautiful bike with a great design and everything about it feels just right.By: Azaan (Oct 16, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Unbeatable
    Mt 15 have a good vehicle and it's generate excellent torque and engine performance is amazing overall good vehicle and it's worthyBy: Satyanandh Gandikota (Aug 29, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    "It's like a tiger "
    It's good model and nice colour combination look is very beautiful smooth and drive it like a tiger very stylish. By: Elango (Aug 25, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    best looks
    excellent millage with perfect look great color, excellent feature . toatlly loved it after frist driveBy: Rohit sharma (Aug 8, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect ternager bike
    I am a college student and have been riding this bike for the last six months. This bike was my dream (was, because I have purchased it now). It has amazing power and speed (6th gear). The look is stunning, and the mileage is impressive for a 160cc segment. I am loving this bike. The only drawback is the pillion seat, which isn't very comfortable for the back seat rider. It is slightly costly, but worth it.By: Dev (Jul 6, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Right choice for traveling
    Mileage is best than other in this segment, good for young generation and this bike is sporty look ,stylish and good for value of moneyBy: Gajanan Narayan Jadhav (Jun 26, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Beast with Great Looks
    Best looks in this segment, with great mileage and performance. But, the price is a little high. Overall, it's awesome.By: Abdul Salim (Apr 9, 2024)
    Read Full Review
