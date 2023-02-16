HT Auto
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know

Yamaha Motor India recently updated their motorcycle line-up for the Indian market. They launched the R15 V4, MT-15 V2 and the FZ range. The motorcycles were updated with new features and there were new colour schemes. Most importantly, Yamaha made the motorcycles OBD 2 compliant so that they are ready for the upcoming BS6 Stage 2 norms that will be applicable from April 1st, this year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Feb 2023, 14:15 PM
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
The MT-15 is one of the best-looking motorcycles in the naked segment. It is essentially a naked version of the R15 V4. Here are 5 things that one should know about the updated Yamaha MT-15.

2023 Yamaha MT-15: Looks

There are not huge changes to the MT-15 when it comes to the looks. The motorcycle gets a new Metallic Black colour scheme. The rest four colour schemes have been carried forward which are Racing Blue, Ice-Fluo Vermillion and Cyan Storm. Apart, from this, the motorcycle now gets LED turn indicators as standard.

Also Read : New Yamaha R15M launched: What's new?

2023 Yamaha MT-15: Engine and gearbox

The engine on the MT-15 remains the same. So, it is the 155 cc, single-cylinder that is liquid-cooled and gets VVA. It produces 18.4 bhp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.1 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It continues to come with a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. Having said that the motorcycle is now OBD2 compliant.

2023 Yamaha MT-15: Features

Yamaha MT-15 is equipped with an LCD instrument cluster that shows various information such as fuel consumption indicator, VVS indicator, shift timing light, gear position indicator and a tachometer. There is also all LED lighting on offer and Bluetooth connectivity.

2023 Yamaha MT-15: Safety equipment

In terms of safety equipment, the MT-15 comes with a side stand engine cut-off switch, traction control system and dual-channel ABS.

2023 Yamaha MT-15: Price

The Yamaha MT-15 is priced at 1,68,400 (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2023, 14:15 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Motor India Yamaha MT-15
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
